Northeastern dorm temporarily closed due to water damage, school officials say

Nyul said structural engineering experts are currently evaluating the issue, and that university officials expect to receive their report within the next couple of weeks.

“As part of a planned building improvement project involving the exterior of White Hall, we discovered significant water damage impacting the structure of the interior and exterior brick walls of the building,” said university spokesperson Renata Nyul in a statement.

A freshman dormitory at Northeastern University is temporarily closed due to “significant water damage,” and hundreds of incoming students who had planned to stay there have been reassigned to other residences, the school confirmed Tuesday.

“At that point, we will determine the necessary repair work and the timeline to complete it,” Nyul said. “In the meantime, the building remains temporarily unoccupied. Incoming students who were going to be housed in White Hall have been reassigned to other campus locations. We are always prepared for unexpected disruptions and we are able to make beds available on campus on short notice.”

Nyul said in a separate email message that about 400 incoming freshmen students are affected by the closure. The university houses 10,000 undergrads on its Boston campus, Nyul said.

White Hall is a “5-story traditional style residence hall” located at the corner of Forsyth Street and Huntington Avenue, according to the university’s website.

On Tuesday morning, a construction barrier and a crane were visible in front of the dorm as workers continued to inspect the structure.

Northeastern senior Kay Fleischner, 21, said Tuesday that she lived in White as a first-year student.

Fleischner couldn’t recall any problems she had living there, except for the sloping angles of rooms, which she said caused water bottles to slide off desks on the upper floors.

“It was the most stereotypical freshman dorm you could think of,” she said.

One spot some of the affected students will be living in is the Midtown Hotel on Huntington Avenue, according to an email sent to them Monday from the Housing and Residential Life office that was obtained by the Globe.

“The Midtown has been a housing option for over five years for Northeastern students, with our exclusive use since Fall 2020,” the note said. “Available rooms in the Midtown are double occupancy bedrooms with in-unit bathrooms and either twin XL or full-sized beds. Two desks and desk chairs are provided as well as dressers or drawer space and shared closet space.”

Globe Correspondent Sonel Cutler contributed to this report.

