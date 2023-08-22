Former Obama White House chef’s drowning death was accidental, state medical examiner finds

State Police have said Campbell was standing on his paddle board, lost his balance, and fell off. He struggled to remain afloat, but disappeared into the water. Campbell did not have a life jacket and hadn’t been secured to his board.

Tafari Campbell of Dumfries, Va., drowned while paddle boarding in Edgartown Great Pond the night of July 23, while visiting Barack and Michelle Obama at their Martha’s Vineyard home, State Police have said. The couple were not at home at the time of the drowning, and had been at another location on the island, according to State Police.

A former Obama White House chef’s drowning death late last month was determined to be an accident, the state’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said Tuesday.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, the state medical examiner officially determined that the cause and manner of Campbell’s death was an accidental drowning that occurred in submersion in a body of water, according to information released by Timothy McGuirk, a spokesperson for the state Executive Office of Public Safety and Security.

The Obamas, in their statement last month, said they asked Campbell to stay with them after leaving the White House. “He’s been part of our lives ever since, and our hearts are broken that he’s gone,” the Obamas said at the time.

Campbell was survived by his wife Sherise and their twin boys, according to a statement released by Barack and Michelle Obama following his death.

Sherise Campbell mourned her husband in a social media post shortly after the drowning: “My heart is broken. My life and our family’s life is forever changed.”

A woman who saw Campbell become separated from his paddle board and go under the water wasn’t able to help him, and reported it to Secret Service members at the scene, according to records provided to the Globe by the Edgartown Fire Department in response to a records request.

Advertisement

They responded with a rescue swimmer who wasn’t able to find Campbell, according to an Edgartown fire department incident report.

State Police have said authorities first arrived at the Obama’s island home around 7:45 p.m. in response to an emergency call.

The 911 call went to the Dukes County Regional Emergency Communications Center, which initiated an immediate emergency search and rescue response, according to State Police.

Responding units from Edgartown set up a staging area at Wilson’s landing, and they coordinated with a Secret Service agent to interview the woman who had reported Campbell went under the water, according to the report.

Boat and dive teams were dispatched into the lake, while a US Coast Guard helicopter searched from overhead, the report said. Massachusetts State Police’s airwing also participated in the search, the report said. Searchers used a buoy in the lake to serve as a search and rescue point.

“Boats were used to conduct hasty searches of the pond and divers were sent to look for the victim in the immediate area surrounding the datum point while foot searches were conducted around the perimeter of Turkeyland Cove and adjacent areas,” the report said. “Door to door searches conducted at the adjacent properties by EPD in case the party had made it to land and needed assistance.”

Crews searched for Campbell for hours that night, according to the report. Air operations paused for refueling and would return to the scene in the daylight, the report said. Crews moved from a rescue to a recovery operation at about 11 p.m., the report said.

Advertisement

Search operations were reduced to two vessels and rotated crews every two hours until 5 a.m. the following day. Side-scan sonar equipment arrived at the scene at about 8 a.m., along with searchers from the Coast Guard and State Police, according to the report.

Investigators interviewed the woman who reported Campbell missing again in the morning, and searchers subsequently focused on another “point of interest,” the report said.

Side-scan sonar was used to narrow down the search area, and divers located Campbell’s body at 10 a.m., according to the report.

State Police have said his body was recovered in about 8 feet of water roughly 100 feet from the shoreline.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.