One person dead following stabbing at Lynn convenience store

One person died following a stabbing at a Lynn convenience store Tuesday evening, authorities said.

The stabbing occurred at the Alpha Convenience Store at 1 Freeman Square at about 6 p.m. The victim was taken to Salem Hospital and pronounced dead shortly thereafter, the Essex district attorney’s office said in a statement.

Two suspects have been taken into custody, and authorities are continuing to investigate, though no broader threat to the general public is expected, according to the statement, which did not identify the victim or the suspects.