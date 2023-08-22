The paths to victory in Rhode Island’s First Congressional District

How can each candidate win? Here’s a look at their paths to victory (along with their odds to win based on my completely unscientific, but not necessarily inaccurate, observations of the race).

The Democratic primary is still very much a tossup, with four of the 12 candidates on the ballot separating themselves as frontrunners: former state representative Aaron Regunberg, state Senator Sandra Cano, Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos, and former White House aide Gabe Amo.

There are two weeks until voters head to the polls to select a new congressional representative in Rhode Island’s First District (yes, there is a general election; no, there isn’t a Republican with a prayer to win).

If you didn’t have a chance to watch last week’s debate moderated by my colleagues Ed Fitzpatrick and Steph Machado, you should check it out here.

Aaron Regunberg

Odds to win: 3-1

Path to victory: Follow the East Bay Bike Path. Regunberg needs to win the East Side of Providence, hold his own in East Providence, and continue that momentum through Bristol and Warren. Combine that with consolidating hardcore progressives across the district (a visit from US Senator Bernie Sanders next weekend is designed to help with that) and you likely have the 20-25 percent needed to win such a crowded race.

Sandra Cano

Odds to win: 5-1

Path to victory: Run up the score in her own backyard (Pawtucket), and hope the endorsements she has received from politicians across Blackstone Valley and from her state Senate colleagues throughout the district (especially Val Lawson in East Providence and Dawn Euer and Lou DiPalma on Aquidneck Island) can deliver votes for people other than themselves. She isn’t likely to win Providence, but she doesn’t want to get blown out there.

Sabina Matos

Odds to win: 6-1

Path to victory: The lieutenant governor is hoping voters watch TV commercials more than they watch TV news as she tries to recover from a nomination signatures debacle that has dogged her all summer. She wants a larger turnout across the district from Democratic voters who don’t necessarily follow every news cycle, but will see the ads that tout her as the best candidate to protect a woman’s right to choose. She needs to win East Providence decisively, run close to Cano in Pawtucket, and avoid getting crushed in her home city of Providence.

Gabe Amo

Odds to win: 10-1

Path to victory: Finish second everywhere. That’s easier said than done, but it likely generates enough votes to win the race. For that to happen, Amo has to hope the surge of Sandra is overhyped but the Matos meltdown is very real. He needs concerned Matos voters to flock to him because he isn’t likely to win over many Regunberg supporters at this point in the race. He’d benefit from a late endorsement or two from any of the lower-tier candidates in the field, but they would probably need to see polling showing him within striking distance.

X-factors

There probably isn’t another with candidate with a realistic chance to win the primary, but some of them can affect the outcome.

Providence Councilman John Goncalves has an opportunity to secure hundreds of votes (potentially more than 1,000) on the East Side, which could throw a wrench into Regunberg’s path to victory. State Senator Ana Quezada should perform well in Elmwood and Washington Park, which likely cuts into the bases of Cano and Matos.

Also, keep an eye on mail ballots. There were roughly 6,300 Democratic primary mail ballots sent out, and it takes a solid organizational effort from campaigns to win those votes. That advantage may go to Cano, who has several major unions backing her, and the Cotugno family – mail ballot gurus – lending a helping hand.

