Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro to keynote N.H. Democratic Party convention

Shapiro, 50, who won his first four-year term as governor in 2022 by a landslide , is a politically ambitious rising Democratic leader who’s getting noticed in his party. He’s expected to speak at the convention about his early accomplishments as governor, which include a major expansion of his state’s property tax rebate program for seniors and the creation of a $400 million workforce training program using federal funds.

The New Hampshire Democratic Party announced Tuesday that Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro will be the featured speaker for this year’s state convention, in what party leaders are billing as an exciting kickoff for their efforts ahead of the 2024 general election.

“In Pennsylvania, we defeated extremism and showed the rest of the country what it looks like to come together behind a vision for a better future – one where we create real opportunity while defending our rights and advancing real freedom for all,” Shapiro said in a statement. “New Hampshire voters face a similar choice next November.”

Shapiro said Granite Staters will decide “a critical open race” for governor in 2024. With more than a year to go to the state primary election, there are already two Democrats and two Republicans campaigning, with other potential candidates still weighing their options. The popular Republican incumbent, Governor Chris Sununu, isn’t seeking re-election to a fifth two-year term.

Shapiro also said New Hampshire voters will “play a central role in reelecting President Biden and retaking the US House of Representatives.”

The state party’s convention has historically drawn big-name Democratic speakers, including sitting presidents. Four years ago, the event featured remarks from 19 presidential candidates who were campaigning ahead of the state’s first-in-the-nation 2020 presidential primary. It’s unclear whether this year’s event will likewise offer a podium to all Democratic presidential candidates.

New Hampshire Democratic Party chair Ray Buckley said Shapiro’s remarks will serve as “the perfect kickoff to our 2024 election efforts,” and discussions about what else the convention program will entail have just begun.

Biden’s two notable Democratic challengers, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Marianne Williamson, have been campaigning in New Hampshire. They have criticized Biden for nudging the Democratic National Committee to recognize South Carolina, rather than New Hampshire, as the party’s first-in-the-nation 2024 primary.

The calendar dispute led to an impasse between state and national leaders, with New Hampshire officials saying Granite Staters will vote first in 2024 with or without the DNC’s blessing. The prospect of a rogue vote in New Hampshire has members of the Democratic establishment hoping that Granite Staters will compartmentalize their displeasure with Biden and back him in the state’s presidential primary in January, even if that means casting a write-in vote.

Kennedy, who has drawn skepticism from his own party for his campaign’s coziness with Republicans and libertarians, is polling in the very low double-digits among likely Democratic primary voters in New Hampshire, and Williamson is polling in the single-digits. Biden, meanwhile, is leading by 53 points or more.

The Democratic Governors Association selected Shapiro in December to lead strategic engagement efforts, so his visit to New Hampshire is part of that work.

DGA Executive Director Meghan Meehan-Draper said Shapiro “knows how to win tough races and build strong coalitions across party lines” to protect freedoms and deliver results.

“We’re excited to see him bring his winning record to New Hampshire, one of the most critical battlegrounds in the country, where Granite Staters have a chance to elect a governor who will defend their rights and tackle the most pressing challenges facing their state,” Meehan-Draper said.

The convention will be held Sept. 30 at Bedford High School.

