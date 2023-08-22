Police seek help identifying man who stole safe from Manchester, N.H., restaurant

A burglary was reported at the Waterworks Café at 250 Commercial St. on July 12 at around 11:30 p.m., Manchester police said in a statement.

Manchester, N.H., police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who stole a safe from a local restaurant last month, police said Tuesday.

Manchester, N.H., police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who walked out of the Waterworks Café at 250 Commercial St. with a safe, officials said.

While reviewing surveillance video, police saw a man carrying a safe out of the building wearing baggy pants, a sweatshirt,black shoes, a mask, and gloves, the statement said. In the video, he looks to be about 5-foot-9 to 6-foot-1 in height and 160 to 180 pounds in weight, police said.

Advertisement

After leaving the building, he got into what looked like a dark-colored SUV and drove north on Commercial Street, police said.

Anyone who recognizes the man or his vehicle should call Manchester police Detective Adam Bergeron-Rosa at 603-792-5508 or email abergero@manchesternh.gov.

Maeve Lawler can be reached at maeve.lawler@globe.com.