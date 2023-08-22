scorecardresearch Skip to main content

Police seek help identifying man who stole safe from Manchester, N.H., restaurant

By Maeve Lawler Globe Correspondent,Updated August 22, 2023, 55 minutes ago
Manchester, N.H., police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who walked out of the Waterworks Café at 250 Commercial St. with a safe, officials said.Manchester Police Department

Manchester, N.H., police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who stole a safe from a local restaurant last month, police said Tuesday.

A burglary was reported at the Waterworks Café at 250 Commercial St. on July 12 at around 11:30 p.m., Manchester police said in a statement.

While reviewing surveillance video, police saw a man carrying a safe out of the building wearing baggy pants, a sweatshirt,black shoes, a mask, and gloves, the statement said. In the video, he looks to be about 5-foot-9 to 6-foot-1 in height and 160 to 180 pounds in weight, police said.

Advertisement

After leaving the building, he got into what looked like a dark-colored SUV and drove north on Commercial Street, police said.

Anyone who recognizes the man or his vehicle should call Manchester police Detective Adam Bergeron-Rosa at 603-792-5508 or email abergero@manchesternh.gov.

Maeve Lawler can be reached at maeve.lawler@globe.com.

Boston Globe Today