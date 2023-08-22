Smithfield, R.I., is eliminated from Little League World Series

El Segundo scored two runs in the first inning on a combination of wild pitches and passed balls, and never looked back as it advanced to play Tennessee Wednesday night. Smithfield, which was 10-0 in elimination games this summer, finished its World Series run with two wins and two losses.

The Rhode Island champions were eliminated from the Little League World Series Tuesday night, falling 9-3 to El Segundo, Calif., from the West Region.

The Cinderella story of the Smithfield Little League team is over.

El Segundo, Calif.'s Declan McRoberts, right, scores the first of two runs on a wild pitch by Smithfield, R.I.'s Connor Curtis (19) during the second inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

Connor Curtis, the lefty ace who struck out 15 hitters in Smithfield’s opening round win against Nevada, pitched just two innings on Tuesday night. Brayden Castellone pitched well in relief, but California’s bats were too much. Smithfield struggled at the plate against California’s power pitching until the sixth inning, when it scored on a Curtis double, and Castellone followed with a two-run triple.

With their backs against the wall, Smithfield thrived all summer.

The 12-year-olds lost their first game of the Rhode Island state tournament 2-1 to Cranston Western Little League, but they battled through the loser’s bracket to win state championship. They lost their opening game of the Metro Regional to New York 10-1, but then beat the same team to advance to the World Series.

Playing in front of large crowds — and even some big leaguers — in Williamsport, Pa., Smithfield defeated Nevada and Pennsylvania, but lost games to Tennessee and California.

