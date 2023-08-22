Search the POST Commission database of police officer disciplinary records

The database contains more than 3,400 records of nearly 2,200 officers dating back to 1981 and as recent as April 28, 2023. It includes 273 law enforcement agencies. Records that are considered reportable include allegations of racial or ethnic bias, bias on the basis of sex, gender identity, or sexual orientation, complaints about excessive force, actions that result in serious injury or death, truthfulness and professional integrity, criminal misconduct, unprofessional conduct, policy violations, rule-breaking, and conduct unbecoming of an officer. Information that is left out of the database includes unfounded or non-sustained complaints, active investigations, and information that is being validated by the POST commission, according to the agency.

The Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) commission has released a database of law enforcement disciplinary records.

The data will continue to be updated. Use the searchable table below to explore the database. Click on the column headers to sort by category.

