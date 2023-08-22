Sports broadcaster Colin Cowherd buys ‘palatial residence’ in Westerly for $8.5 million

Sports broadcaster Colin Cowherd purchased a sprawling home in Watch Hill, the Westerly neighborhood known for its grand real estate. The $8.5 million sale closed on August 10, according to property records.

Called “Highland Lodge,” the property sits “majestically” on 1.49 acres. The home was originally built in 1900, and has been “thoughtfully maintained through history with its charm and character,” according to listing agent Lori Joyal, from Lila Delman Real Estate, a brokerage based in Rhode Island.

Colin and Ann Cowherd are listed as the owners of the eight-bedroom, six-bathroom, 5,168 square-foot home.