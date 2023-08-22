Testers wanted in fight to end housing discrimination

These testers should also be observant, proficient in writing, and punctual, notes the NHLA, a statewide non-profit law firm that serves low-income residents of New Hampshire. Having a flair for covert operations probably wouldn’t hurt either.

If so, you may be just the person New Hampshire Legal Assistance is seeking, as they prepare to train additional fair housing testers.

Are you passionate about New Hampshire’s housing crisis and committed to justice?

This is part of the NHLA’s Fair Housing Project, whose goal is to end discrimination in housing. There are both federal and state laws against discrimination. The Federal Fair Housing Act protects people from discrimination on the basis of race, color, national origin, religion, sex, family status, and disability. New Hampshire also has a law, RSA 354-A, which covers the same grounds as federal law but also offers protection against discrimination on the basis of age, marital status, sexual orientation, and gender identity.

These laws prohibit landlords from refusing to rent, lying about available housing, and setting different terms or conditions for rent based on the renter’s identity. And they’re not allowed to steer someone only to certain neighborhoods or buildings.

Through an upcoming virtual training session, participants will learn to act as a prospective tenant seeking rental housing. Once deployed, the testers gather information and evidence about possible housing discrimination.

If you’re interested in registering for this training, you can contact LIliana Neumann at 603-261-2851 or lneumann@nhla.org. You will receive a link to the training and materials a few days ahead of time.

If you’ve experienced housing discrimination, the NHLA has this list of resources that can help.

