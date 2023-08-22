Wilbraham power plant collapses, catches fire, officials say

“What we do know is that the building collapsed, and we believe the fire was a result of the collapse,” Corliss said.

The cause of the collapse is under investigation, Captain Daniel Corliss from the Wilbraham Fire Department said.

The Red Bridge Power Plant in Wilbraham collapsed and partially burned on Tuesday morning, but no one was injured, the town’s fire department said.

Smoke was reported coming from the plant at 5 Red Bridge Road at around 9 a.m., the fire department said in a statement. Upon arrival, crews saw a significant part of the building had collapsed and a small fire had started, the statement said.

It was immediately confirmed there was no one in the building, and crews worked to extinguish the fire in about 20 minutes, the fire department said.

No one was injured, Corliss said. A worker was in the building a half-hour before the collapse but left to run an errand, he said.

A small amount of oil was released into the nearby Chicopee River, Corliss said.

The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection set up booms to contain the spill, the statement said. The public should avoid any oil they see on the surface of the water, the fire department said.

National Grid, Eversource, the Department of Environmental Protection, the Wilbraham Department of Public Works, the Ludlow Fire Department, and the Wilbraham Building Department were asked to assist with the situation, the statement said.





