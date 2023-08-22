Conservative activist sues 2 major law firms over diversity fellowships

“Excluding students from these esteemed fellowships because they are the wrong race is unfair, polarizing, and illegal,” said Edward Blum, president of the American Alliance for Equal Rights, the plaintiff in both lawsuits. “Law firms that have racially-exclusive programs should immediately make them available to all applicants, regardless of their race.”

The American Alliance for Equal Rights filed lawsuits Tuesday against Perkins Coie LLP in US District Court for the Northern District of Texas in Dallas, and against Morrison & Foerster in the Southern District of Florida in Miami. Both allege the law firms’ diversity fellowships excluded applicants based on their race.

The conservative activist behind the Supreme Court’s upending of affirmative action in college admissions is suing two corporate law firms for their fellowships aimed at bolstering diversity, an escalation of a broader campaign to dismantle diversity initiatives in the private sector.

A Perkins Coie representative had no immediate comment on the lawsuit. Morrison & Foerster did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The lawsuit against Seattle-based Perkins Coie, which employs more than 1,200 lawyers in the United States and Asia, focuses on two paid fellowships for first- and second-year law students. The filing says the fellowships are limited to students of color, those who identify as LGBTQ+, and students with disabilities, and that such requirements discriminate based on race.

“So between two heterosexual, nondisabled applicants — one black and one white — the latter cannot apply based solely on his race,” the lawsuit says, which it claims is a violation of Section 1981 of the Civil Rights Act of 1866.

The lawsuit seeks a temporary restraining order that would bar the law firm from selecting fellows and a permanent injunction ending the programs. It also asks for a declaration stating that the fellowship programs violate the civil rights statute.

Morrison & Foerster, based in San Francisco, has more than 1,000 attorneys and offices in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

The firm opened an office in Back Bay in Boston in 2019, with about 30 attorneys, many of whom represent lenders in the technology and life sciences sectors.

The alliance’s lawsuit alleges the firm’s Keith Wetmore 1L Fellowship for Excellence, Diversity, and Inclusion “excludes certain applicants based on their skin color.” The fellowship, which has been running since 2012, is described in the application as being for “first-year law students who are members of an underrepresented group in the legal industry.” It includes a paid summer associate position, guidance from a team of attorney mentors, and a fellowship stipend award ($25,000 if the student completes the full summer program with Morrison & Foerster, and an additional $25,000 if the student returns the following summer and accepts a full-time position upon graduation.)

"These lucrative positions are six-figure jobs that come with five-figure stipends," the complaint notes.

Since late June, when the Supreme Court ruled against racial consideration in college and university admissions, there’s been a rush of legal activity aimed at translating the court’s race-blind stance to the employment sphere. In July, 13 attorneys general sent a letter to the chief executives of Fortune 100 companies, warning that the overturning of affirmative action could have ramifications for corporate diversity, equity, and inclusion programs. In recent months, America First Legal, the conservative nonprofit organization backed by former Trump adviser Stephen Miller, has filed complaints against Nordstrom, Activision Blizzard, and Kellogg’s, alleging that their policies constitute racial discrimination.

Private employers are broadly barred from using race as a deciding factor in matters of employment, and policies and practices used by companies to increase diversity and inclusion in their ranks are not at all similar to the tactics at play in college admissions, according to Stacy Hawkins, a law professor at Rutgers and a former corporate employment lawyer who specializes in diversity.

"What employers are doing now is really not affirmative action," Hawkins said. "Quite frankly, the most risky thing an employer can do is make any employment decision explicitly on the basis of race or gender."

Krissy Katzenstein, partner at law firm Baker McKenzie, said that legal precedent up until now has allowed for narrow exceptions for efforts by companies “to address some sort of historical imbalance.” But these practices must be targeted, temporary, and “done in a manner that doesn’t unnecessarily trample the rights of other employees.”

Even before the Supreme Court’s ruling on affirmative action, diversity practices by companies — whether they take the shape of inclusive recruiting practices, employee affinity groups, or programs geared toward underrepresented groups — were facing rising opposition, both internally and externally, Katzenstein said, adding that she has already heard anecdotal reports of increased legal claims of reverse discrimination.

The flood of legal action is coming at a critical moment for corporate diversity efforts. Amid scrutiny and calls for public action following George Floyd’s murder, companies made $340 billion in commitments to racial equity efforts between May 2020 and October 2022, according to data from McKinsey. But companies have been backpedaling in the past year amid recession fears, with big companies paring back their roles, just as these practices become a political and legal target.

David Glasgow, executive director of the Meltzer Center for Diversity, Inclusion, and Belonging at New York University, said he sees the current wave of legal pushback as a direct response to the commitments companies made after Floyd’s murder. He’s not surprised to see the political storm gathering around these issues.

"At its heart, it really is political," Glasgow said. "The whole point of DEI is acknowledging that some groups have a harder time than others in having equal access to opportunity at work. It's been a political fault line for decades."

So far, legal attacks on corporate diversity policies have yet to make much of an impact. Earlier this month, a federal judge in Washington state threw out a lawsuit that argued Starbucks was violating its duty to shareholders by endeavoring to diversify its workforce. The suit targeted Starbucks’ goals for hiring people of color and awarding contracts to “diverse” suppliers and advertisers, as well as its tethering of executive pay to diversity performance.

“If the plaintiff doesn’t want to be invested in ‘woke’ corporate America, perhaps it should seek other investment opportunities rather than wasting this court’s time,” said Chief US District Judge Stanley Bastian, who dismissed the suit as frivolous.

In the cases against Perkins Coie and Morrison Foerster, the alliance is alleging the firms are violating a section of the Civil Rights Act that prohibits racial discrimination in contracts.

"The law abhors racial discrimination. The lawyers who help administer that law are supposed to abhor it too," the complaint against Morrison & Foerster states. By operating a fellowship program specifically for law students of Black, Latinx and Indigenous descent, as well as members of the LGBTQ+ community, "Morrison has been racially discriminating against future lawyers for more than a decade."

The legislation at play, which was passed after the Civil War to protect the rights of people freed from enslavement, is being used along with the Civil Rights Act of 1964 to claim that companies’ attempts to eradicate racial inequality qualify as racial discrimination, according to Kenneth Davis, professor of law and ethics at Fordham University.

“Federal laws that were intended to ensure equal opportunity and rights for people of color are now being used as a weapon to deny them rights,” Davis said. “It’s the height of irony.”

Hilary Burns of Globe staff contributed to this report.