Legal battles begin in case against Trump and allies in Georgia

Most of the defendants, including Trump, plan to turn themselves in this week, as ordered by Fani Willis, the district attorney of Fulton County, who is leading the investigation. But Clark filed a request Tuesday for an emergency stay, in a bid to avoid turning himself in at the notorious Atlanta jail where the defendants are being processed. Meadows made a similar request later in the day.

Jeffrey Clark, a former Justice Department official, and David Shafer, the former head of the Georgia Republican Party, each filed motions Tuesday asking to have the case moved to federal court, just as Mark Meadows, the former White House chief of staff, did last week.

Some of Donald Trump’s co-defendants in the election interference case in Georgia began turning themselves in on Tuesday, while others tried to get the sprawling criminal case moved out of state court and into federal court.

Another prominent Trump ally, John Eastman, turned himself in Tuesday and was booked at the jail. Eastman, a chief architect of Trump’s effort to reverse his 2020 election loss, said in a statement that the indictment “represents a crossing of the Rubicon for our country, implicating the fundamental First Amendment right to petition the government for redress of grievances.”

State criminal prosecutions can be removed to federal court under a federal statute that allows for such a change of venue if the case involves federal officials and pertains to actions taken “under color” of their office. The term refers to things done in an official capacity or as part of official duties.

If the motions for removal of the Georgia case are successful, the defendants would probably then argue in federal court that they should not be charged for state crimes, and would base that argument on the Supremacy Clause of the Constitution, which says that federal laws generally take precedence over state laws.

Judge Steve C. Jones of US District Court in Atlanta ordered Willis’s office on Tuesday to reply to the motion for an emergency stay by Wednesday at 3 p.m.

A hearing on Meadows’s request is scheduled for Monday at 10 a.m. before Jones.

Shafer’s bond was set at $75,000 on Tuesday. The bonds for Eastman and Jenna Ellis, another of Trump’s former lawyers, were set at $100,000, and for Michael Roman, a former Trump campaign aide, at $50,000.

NEW YORK TIMES

Biden announces new White House counsel

WASHINGTON — President Biden announced on Tuesday that the new White House counsel will be Ed Siskel, a former Obama administration attorney who helped craft the response to the congressional investigations into the 2012 Benghazi attack that killed four Americans, including the US ambassador.

Siskel, who’ll begin next month, takes over during a critical time at the White House, when Biden is vying for reelection and congressional and judicial investigations into his administration and family are swirling. House Republicans are also talking about opening an impeachment inquiry into the Democratic president.

“Ed Siskel’s many years of experience in public service and a career defending the rule of law make him the perfect choice to serve as my next White House Counsel,” Biden said in a statement.

Biden’s personal attorney remains Bob Bauer, who represents the president in his personal capacity, most notably in matters related to the classified documents found in his office and his home in Wilmington, Del.

The White House counsel’s job is to advise on legal and policy questions related to the presidency. The office is the primary White House contact for the Justice Department, and it handles presidential pardons, works on judicial appointments, and reviews legislation.

This year will be a thorny one: House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is facing pressure to impeach Biden over claims of financial misconduct, Biden’s son Hunter is under federal investigation, and former president Donald Trump has been charged with federal and state crimes as he seeks the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. Plus, GOP lawmakers are probing the Biden administration’s chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Siskel replaces Stuart Delery, who spent nearly three years in the job. Delery joined Biden’s transition legal team after Biden defeated the incumbent Trump in November 2020. Delery served as deputy counsel before he was elevated to the top job last summer after Biden’s first counsel, Dana Remus, left the White House.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Ex-Fla. representative to challenge Rick Scott

Former Democratic US representative Debbie Mucarsel-Powell announced Tuesday she will seek the nomination to challenge Republican Senator Rick Scott in 2024, a campaign that will be a test to see if Florida Democrats can fare better during a presidential election in a state that is increasingly Republican.

Mucarsel-Powell beat a Republican incumbent to win her only term in Congress in 2018 before losing to Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez in a seat that has switched parties several times in recent elections.

“We are at a moment in time where our democracy is at stake, our rights are being violated,” she said in an interview. “Everything I know about Rick Scott is that he’s always put himself first. He never looks out for Florida families or anybody else.”

Scott served two terms as governor, winning both times with less than 50 percent of the vote. He was elected to the Senate in 2018, beating incumbent Democrat Bill Nelson by about 10,000 votes of more than 8 million cast. Scott was picked to lead the GOP’s political efforts for the 2022 Senate races, a campaign that failed to capture a Republican majority.

He has also been discussed as a potential presidential candidate. But he sought reelection as three other Floridians seek the White House: former president Donald Trump, Governor Ron DeSantis, and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.

But Scott has never run in a presidential election year, when Democrats turn out in higher numbers. That might not be enough in a state where Republicans have taken a sizable lead in voter registration after decades of Democratic dominance. In 2022, Republican Senator Marco Rubio won reelection by more than 16 percentage points and DeSantis by nearly 20.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Texas high court denies request to delay election law

HOUSTON — A new Republican-backed Texas law that dictates how elections will be run in the Democratic stronghold of Houston and its surrounding county will take effect as scheduled next month despite a lawsuit seeking to overturn it, the state Supreme Court ruled Tuesday.

Officials in Harris County, which is the state’s most populous, had sought to put the law, which abolishes its elections administrator’s office, on hold. Last week, a judge in Austin temporarily blocked enforcement of the law after calling it unconstitutional. The judge’s order was short-lived, as the state attorney general’s office appealed the decision to the Texas Supreme Court.

In its brief order, the high court denied Harris County’s request to stop the law from taking effect Sept. 1. It also ordered oral arguments in the lawsuit to take place Nov. 28.

The new law stemmed from problems during November’s elections in Harris County, including paper ballot shortages and delayed poll openings. It would return the county’s elections oversight to the tax assessor and county clerk, which are both elected offices currently held by Democrats.

Harris County officials have said the new law will not give them enough time to prepare for November’s mayoral election in Houston. Some residents believe the new law is part of an effort by GOP lawmakers to make it harder for minorities to vote.

ASSOCIATED PRESS