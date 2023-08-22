Stop waiting for the T, Boston

Almost two decades ago, city officials in Washington, DC, got tired of waiting for the region’s transit agency to improve bus service in the nation’s capital.

So, they did something that cities like Boston might want to note: they started their own. Called the DC Circulator, the city-run bus service now serves as a complement to the larger regional agency, WMATA, plugging holes in the regional network.

Boston, like Washington, is served by a larger agency that has to juggle the needs of multiple jurisdictions. The T, a state agency, can’t always put Boston first. But a city-run, city-funded transit agency could.

Washington not only decides where its Circulator buses go, but also sets the fares and selects the contractor to operate the system. It’s somewhat analogous to the private shuttle systems that operate in Boston, except that it’s open to everyone and the riding experience is practically indistinguishable from a regular transit bus.

A WMATA Metrobus passes by the White House. The WMATA system serves the whole Washington, DC metropolitan area, leaving holes in the city proper that official sought to fill by starting their own municipal transit service. Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Associated Press

Now, the obvious (and valid!) counterargument is that Boston does run a bus system — the yellow Boston Public School buses — and it’s an expensive, unreliable mess. Based on that track record, running more buses would seem to be about the last thing the Boston City Hall ought to take on.

But a bus transit system for the general public is a different enough animal from school buses that I don’t think a Boston Circulator would necessarily be doomed to failure. The city would also have the benefit of learning from what has worked in other places and from the flaws of its own school bus operations.

Most importantly, though, the idea asks Boston politicians to put their money where their mouths are. It’s easy for city councilors and mayors to take potshots at the T; pay attention to the city council races this year, and you’ll likely hear plenty of kvetching about the agency. But if local politicians really mean what they say about the importance of more transit options in a congestion-addled city, just blasting the T isn’t a policy — it’s a deflection. They should set up our own transit service — and then be accountable for its performance.

Alan Wirzbicki is Globe deputy editor for editorials. He can be reached at alan.wirzbicki@globe.com.