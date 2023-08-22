Our summer of sorrows

Even before this summer officially began, all we had to do was look to the skies for clues of the ominous months ahead.

This summer’s unofficial song became people in news reports nationwide uttering the same thing: “Never seen anything like it.” Then things got worse with one disaster after another.

Wildfires in Maui, the most deadly in modern US history. A tropical storm hit Southern California, the first in more than 80 years. Tornados ripped up parts of Massachusetts and Rhode Island. A month’s worth of rain within hours caused massive floods in Vermont. Heat waves throughout the Southwest measured in weeks, not days, and were so severe that emergency rooms saw a notable uptick in people suffering serious burns after their skin touched scorching sidewalks. Ocean temperatures so high that parts of Florida’s coral reef are dying.

Lives and livelihoods were lost, and communities large and small were left in ruins as a much anticipated season instead became one of constant horror.

The first full summer without any COVID-19 pandemic restrictions since 2019 was supposed to be different. At least that’s what we were told to believe. We would return to life as we knew it before COVID killed millions worldwide, including more than a million Americans. We would pretend that people weren’t still getting sick and dying, albeit in smaller numbers than during the pandemic’s many surges, and that countless others weren’t suffering the ravages of long COVID.

So we flocked to concerts, beaches, and family reunions, and took long-delayed vacations. But we still couldn’t escape the human-induced catastrophes from the violence of climate change — or right-wing hate.

Laura Ann Carleton was not killed because she displayed a Pride flag outside her California store. She died because anti-LGBTQ violence has been normalized at a time when extremist Republicans and laws have demonized a community and deemed its people unworthy of recognition, health care, their rights, and, too often, their very existence.

Last Friday, Carleton, 66, was shot to death reportedly by Travis Ikeguchi, 27, who, according to police, yelled ”very homophobic slurs” outside of her Cedar Glen clothing shop, which was always adorned with a rainbow flag. Ikeguchi was later killed by police.

Though she did not identify as an LGBTQ person, Ari Carleton said her mother preached “love, acceptance, and equality.”

“I just want the world to remember her for who she was,” Ari Carleton told The New York Times. “And that she passed away in a place that she cherished, doing what she loved, and defending something that was so important to her.”

Carleton’s killing came less than a month after O’Shae Sibley, a queer Black man, was stabbed to death reportedly by a young man who shouted anti-gay insults at Sibley and his friends for voguing at a Brooklyn gas station.

“It’s not the gay guys’ fault, because they were minding their own business,” Summy Ullah, a gas station attendant, told The New York Times. “They didn’t do anything.”

There is a terrible parallel between the violence people inflict on this planet and each other. Public servants are threatened for doing their jobs. Librarians and teachers are under siege because Republicans want to rob schoolchildren of history, literature, and knowledge. These are the same people who — like Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida, who is running for president — believe drag shows and trans kids are more dangerous than fossil fuels and our rapidly warming planet.

If nothing else, these past few months should be remembered as the era when the climate nightmares we imagined unfolding in the distant future literally and figuratively hit a boiling point. We might someday remember these months as the ones where the bottom fell out as a loop of hate and ignorance began to push any kind of recovery beyond our reach.

During a recent MSNBC interview, Bill Nye, better known as The Science Guy, said, “People like to throw around the expression ‘new normal.’ It’s not going to be normal, it’s going to get worse and worse, probably.” He added. “If you like to worry about things, this is a great time.”

Nye was referring to Tropical Storm Hilary as it blasted toward California. But in this summer of sorrows he could have been referring to our many catastrophes — most of our own making.

Renée Graham is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at renee.graham@globe.com. Follow her @reneeygraham.