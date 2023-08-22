Celtics meeting with free agents TJ Warren and Lamar Stevens, per report

The Celtics are reportedly meeting with free agent forward TJ Warren and Lamar Stevens this week, per Shams Charania of Stadium.
Celtics meeting with two free agent forwards in Boston this week for a potential wing addition, sources say: pic.twitter.com/zTEWDmy3yI— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 23, 2023
Warren a 6-foot-8-inch wing, has played parts of eight seasons with the Phoenix Suns, Brooklyn Nets, and Indiana Pacers. The 29-year-old has scored at a high clip in the past, notching a career-high 19.8 points per game with Indiana during the 2019-20 season while shooting 40.3 percent on 3-pointers.
He played just four games in 2020-21 and missed the entire 2021-22 season due to a left foot injury. Warren came back in 2022-23 in a reduced role with the Nets before being dealt to the Suns in the Kevin Durant blockbuster trade. Phoenix also drafted Warren No. 14 overall in 2014.
Stevens, 26, had spent his first three seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers after going undrafted in 2020. The 6-6 wing averaged 5.3 points and 3.3 rebounds per game off the bench last season.