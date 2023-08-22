Celtics meeting with free agents TJ Warren and Lamar Stevens, per report

The Celtics are reportedly meeting with free agent forward TJ Warren and Lamar Stevens this week, per Shams Charania of Stadium.

Warren a 6-foot-8-inch wing, has played parts of eight seasons with the Phoenix Suns, Brooklyn Nets, and Indiana Pacers. The 29-year-old has scored at a high clip in the past, notching a career-high 19.8 points per game with Indiana during the 2019-20 season while shooting 40.3 percent on 3-pointers.