Dodgers place J.D. Martinez on injured list, will miss series with Red Sox

J.D. Martinez will not be returning to face his former team at Fenway Park this weekend.

The Los Angeles Dodgers placed the designated hitter on the 10-day injured list with groin tightness on Tuesday. Martinez, who turned 36 Monday, had been dealing with the injury for the last month, playing in just 11 of the Dodgers’ last 26 games.

He is batting .256 with 25 homers and 78 RBIs in 92 games in his first season with the Dodgers, but in the last month is hitting .194/.275/.361 with seven hits in 36 at-bats, one home run, five RBIs, and 15 strikeouts.