Excitement, strong numbers highlight opening of another field hockey season

It is a giant number for a Clippers program coming off its best varsity season, 16-4-2, culminating with a run to the Division 3 semifinals and a 1-0 loss to Sandwich.

“Thirteen!” she exclaimed. “We’re really excited. We have 13 returners out of 22 from last year, and a huge senior class coming up that are incredible student athletes.”

It took Shannon Haley a few seconds Tuesday morning to tally up all of returnees for the Newburyport field hockey team on her clipboard.

Known for its strong girls’ lacrosse program, Newburyport had not translated the success to field hockey until last year. If the Clippers did make the tournament, they typically had an early exit.

That changed under Haley, who took charge on an interim basis last fall. A former player at Pentucket and the daughter of one of the league’s coaching stalwarts, Ruth Beaton, she knows Cape Ann League field hockey. The team’s 2022 turnaround showed as such.

A few months ago, Haley’s interim label was dropped. She enters this first week of practice with a team that believes it can again contend with both the CAL gauntlet and the immensely competitive Division 3 field, which includes 20-time champion Watertown and perennially tough Sandwich and Dover-Sherborn.

Coach Shannon Haley was all smiles Tuesday as she readies her Newburyport team for her first full season in charge after shedding an interim label. Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe

It helps that in addition to the many returners, Haley returns her entire coaching staff.

“I think I have a better understanding of who the girls are and what Newburyport field hockey stands for,” said Haley. “As coaches, we have a better understanding of where we are coming into the season.”

The Clippers’ second practice Tuesday featured drills to help players train for when they have to switch from offensive play to defensive play on a dime. Take a shot on goal, pivot, and then defend the player storming toward you with a ball of their own. A full-team scrimmage ended the practice, and those 13 returners were very vocal with their teammates — not only handing out quick advice, but celebrating what they did right.

“[The returners] have great stick skills and great speed,” said Haley. “And above all they’re just awesome kids.”

Captains Rita Cahalane, Katie Conway, Emma Keefe, and Josie Palma headline the returnees.

Three scrimmages await Newburyport, including one Friday against Methuen. As Haley reminded her team in the huddle post-practice, the Clippers open their season in exactly two weeks against the same opponent they defeated to begin last season: Pentucket.

“We’re coming in at a great starting point,” said Haley. “There’s a lot of work that needs to be done and improvements that need to be made, but I think these kids are eager to succeed.”

▪ After a one-goal defeat to Andover in the Division 1 title game for the second year in a row last season, Walpole hit the turf for the first time ready to play.

“I have good numbers. I thought the level of play was strong,” said coach Jen Quinn. “It was productive right from the get-go.”

Despite returning a key group of five senior starters from a 21-1 squad, Quinn feels she has a young group.

“My goal for this year is to really focus on their basics, their dynamics — how they’re holding that stick, how they’re making that pass, that kind of thing,” Quinn said. “Try to improve those little finite skills to hopefully get us over that hump.”

Advertisement

▪ At 12-4-3, Durfee surged into the Division 1 tournament last fall. Nicki Henrique was the Globe’s Coach of the Year, and rising senior Toni Freitas an All-Scholastic, and the excitement surrounding the Hilltoppers isn’t waning.

“We had 16 return and currently have 13 new players,” said Henrique.

In total, Henrique (whose banner 2022-23 season also included being an assistant on Case’s Division 4 state champion softball team) had 27 girls and two boys come out for the first day of practice Monday.

▪ Numbers are also holding steady at Danvers, which advanced to the Division 2 semifinals in a 16-3-3 season. Coach Kristen McCarthy reported 33 players took the field Monday. Another team on the rise from last season, Central Catholic, did have a small dip, but still had out 35 for early drills.

Defending state champions

DIVISION 1 — Andover (22-1)

DIVISION 2 — Longmeadow (19-2-2)

DIVISION 3 — Watertown (22-0)

DIVISION 4 — Uxbridge (23-0)

Returning Globe All-Scholastics / Honorable Mentions

AS — Izzy Adams, Jr. (Walpole); Kerin Birch, Sr. (Walpole); Molly Driscoll, Sr. (Watertown); Toni Freitas, Jr. (Durfee); Megan Smith, Sr. (Case); Hannah Ward, Sr. (Lexington);

HM — Avery Della Piana, Jr (Tewksbury); Kerri Finneran, So. (Central Catholic); Halle Greenleaf, Jr. (Ipswich); Quinn Jordan, (Fr.) Sandwich; Myles Lakin, Jr. (Reading); Julia Lambert, Jr. (Concord-Carlisle); Ava Meehan, Jr. (Bishop Feehan); Natalie Wall, Jr. (Reading).

Correspondent Julia Yohe contributed to this story.

Kat Cornetta can be reached at sportsgirlkat@gmail.com.