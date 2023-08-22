Mac Jones said he wants to revert to ‘Alabama Mac’ this season. What does that mean?

With Bill O’Brien now holding the keys to New England’s offense, there is optimism for a bounce-back campaign from Jones.

The New England quarterback struggled in his second full NFL season in 2022, with his own play further hampered by a dysfunctional offense run by Matt Patricia and Joe Judge.

Mac Jones, like many other key cogs in the Patriots’ offense, is looking forward to a clean slate in 2023.

For Jones, the confidence in his own abilities hasn’t wavered. Nor does the 24-year-old think he significantly needs to alter his game in O’Brien’s system.

More than anything, Jones believes he just needs to return to the same mindset that allowed him to thrive at Alabama.

“It’s super motivating if you funnel it in the right way. Nobody was happy with [last season], especially me. I feel like I could have done a lot of things better,” Jones told Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “Like I said with Coach O’Brien, I’m just identifying those areas on the field, off the field, whatever it is, to try and just become a full player and franchise quarterback. That comes from working every day from top to bottom and just trying to put my best foot forward, and having fun while doing it.

“I think that’s a big thing for me, keeping it loose and going out there and slinging it. Going back to the Alabama Mac.”

So what exactly is “Alabama Mac”?

“When I’m in the right headspace and I can go out there and let it fly and not think too much and go play football,” Jones explained. “That’s what it’s all about for me, play football with my teammates and enjoy one another.

“We’re out there grinding every day together, so when somebody makes a good play, somebody go spike that thing. It should be fun. You have to go out there and enjoy it. There’s going to be tough times, too. You have to understand, ‘How do we bounce back? How do we play the next play as a unit?’ That starts with the quarterback.”

The early returns for Jones have been promising in O’Brien’s system. He didn’t throw a touchdown pass in his three series against the Packers during Saturday’s preseason game at Lambeau Field, but Jones did complete 6 of 9 pass attempts for 52 yards.

Offensive line woes have continued to plague New England’s offense, but even with two costly sacks that thwarted two of Jones’s drives, he still capitalized against heavy pressure on Saturday, including a major gain through the air to Kendrick Bourne.

Jones has not “officially” been designated as New England’s QB1 going into the team’s season opener on Sept. 10 against the Eagles, but the writing is on the wall.

Jones has operated almost exclusively with New England’s first-team offense throughout training camp, and has separated himself from backup Bailey Zappe because of a high completion rate and poised execution of the variety of schemes O’Brien has implemented.

“There’s always the cliché of you always have to prepare like you’re the starter. I feel like I’m not trying to focus on that stuff and really get ready for the future and what we’re about to go up against,” Jones said. “Having played two years, I have some experience, but I have a lot to learn. Really, for me, it’s about getting ready to play in football games and win football games and show the team that we can win with me at quarterback.

“I’m definitely excited, but, like I always say, you have to be ready for the good. You have to be ready for the bad. Going out there and competing is all you can do, and then responding to mistakes positively is something I’m going to put a lot of pride into, just trying to get back to the way I played in college.”

