MIAA denies Bishop Fenwick’s appeal on schoolwide postseason ban

The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association is not reconsidering the postseason ban for all Bishop Fenwick athletic teams in the upcoming school year, according to a letter it sent to the Peabody school.
The MIAA’s Board of Directors unanimously voted during executive session Aug. 8 to deny the school’s request to change the punishment.
“The Board unanimously decided that the penalty should remain unchanged because Bishop Fenwick’s response does not acknowledge the multiple manifestations of its prior misconduct, and it continues to mischaracterize and minimize its past conduct,” MIAA executive director Bob Baldwin wrote.
The governing body decided to ban all Bishop Fenwick teams from 2023-24 state postseason competition back in July, citing “serious, egregious” rules violations surrounding student eligibility. The MIAA originally gave the Catholic school a six-page notice outlining misconduct that had allegedly taken place for more than a year.
The Bishop Fenwick community has criticized the punishment, calling it unfair to the student-athletes and teams not involved with the violations.
“This decision is incredibly disappointing. It is also grossly unjust,” Fenwick president Tom Nunan wrote to the school community, as first reported by The Salem News.