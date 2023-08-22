Predicting the Patriots’ 53-man roster, a week before cutdown day

The Patriots will also have a chance to claim players released by other teams. Any player with fewer than four years of NFL experience is subject to waivers.

The roster will still undergo changes before Week 1, as players can be moved to non-season-ending injured reserve. Any player placed on injured reserve prior to cutdown day is not eligible to return during the season.

FOXBOROUGH — The Patriots must trim their roster from 90 to 53 players by 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

Here’s a look at our initial projection for who’s in and who’s out:

Quarterback (3)

In: Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe, Malik Cunningham

Out: Trace McSorley

Jones and Zappe are locks, so the battle is between Cunningham and McSorley for the third-string job. Cunningham, an undrafted rookie out of Louisville, made a position change from quarterback to receiver after signing with the Patriots, but has recently taken more snaps under center. His skill set as a dual-threat option is certainly intriguing.

Keeping Cunningham will, at the very least, give the Patriots a mobile option on scout team. Then, they can assess whether they want to develop him as a quarterback or receiver.

Running back (4)

In: Rhamondre Stevenson, Ezekiel Elliott, Ty Montgomery II, Pierre Strong

Out: J.J. Taylor, Kevin Harris, C.J. Marable

Stevenson and Elliott should be well-equipped to handle the bulk of the carries, so the Patriots don’t need another between-the-tackles back. Both players can also take snaps as a third-down pass-catcher, but Strong and Montgomery will serve as additional options there.

Montgomery returned to practice Tuesday, after a leg injury suffered on the second day of camp sidelined him for a month. The key for the 30-year-old Montgomery will be staying healthy. He looked primed for a meaningful role last season, but suffered an ankle injury during the preseason finale and went on injured reserve after Week 1.

Strong, who ran the fastest 40-yard dash (4.37) among running back prospects at the combine in 2021, is also a kick returner.

Taylor and Harris will likely be back on the practice squad if they clear waivers.

Tight end (2)

In: Hunter Henry, Mike Gesicki

Out: Matt Sokol, Anthony Firkser, Scotty Washington, Johnny Lumpkin

Gesicki’s shoulder injury tests New England’s depth at this position. While a timetable for return is uncertain, he returned to practice Tuesday in a red non-contact jersey.

Sokol and Firkser have stepped in with Gesicki out — Sokol is the better in-line blocker, Firkser has more NFL experience — but neither have impressed enough for a roster spot. Sokol spent last season on the practice squad and could return.

Wide receiver (6)

In: DeVante Parker, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kendrick Bourne, Demario Douglas, Tyquan Thornton, Kayshon Boutte

Out: Thyrick Pitts

This group poses a tough decision for the Patriots, who haven’t carried six wide receivers on their initial 53-man roster since 2019. Parker, Smith-Schuster, and Bourne are all locks. The same goes for Douglas. Thornton and Boutte are the question marks.

It seems unlikely that the Patriots release Thornton this early into his NFL career. When he’s healthy, he has shown promise. He also brings elite vertical speed that the Patriots are otherwise lacking. The problem is he can’t stay on the field.

Thornton was absent from Tuesday’s practice, as he continues to recover from an upper-body injury suffered during joint practices in Green Bay. Perhaps the Patriots move him to injured reserve after cutdown day. He could then be activated after four games.

Boutte, meanwhile, has continued to shine after a slow start to camp. He won’t need to contribute this year, barring injury to a starter, but the Patriots have to decide whether they want to risk losing him via waivers.

Offensive line (8)

In: Trent Brown, Cole Strange, David Andrews, Michael Onwenu, Riley Reiff, Sidy Sow, Atonio Mafi, Calvin Anderson

Out: Conor McDermott, Kody Russey, Jake Andrews, Andrew Stueber, James Ferentz, Bill Murray, Chasen Hines, Micah Vanterpool

Every healthy Patriots fourth-round pick under Bill Belichick has survived cutdown day as a rookie, so it’s possible Jake Andrews is safe for that reason. But, even with the line’s depth issues during camp, Andrews hasn’t impressed. The Patriots have leaned more on Mafi on the interior.

The right tackle position is still up in the air, so the Patriots really could use Anderson to return from the non-football injury list. He’ll have to miss the first four games if he remains NFI after cutdown day, so this projection is guessing he’ll be activated between now and then.

It wouldn’t be surprising if several of the released players are back on the practice squad. The Patriots should clearly look to acquire a tackle — a task that is easier said than done at this point in the season. Maybe Arizona’s Josh Jones?

Defensive line (7)

In: Davon Godchaux, Christian Barmore, Lawrence Guy, Deatrich Wise, Carl Davis, Daniel Ekuale, Keion White

Out: Sam Roberts, Jeremiah Pharms, Justus Tavai, Marquan McCall

PUP: Trey Flowers

One surprise veteran cut could be the 33-year-old Guy, who sat out mandatory minicamp over a contract dispute. He did not take the field with the defensive starters during the team’s preseason game Saturday — Barmore got the nod over him — and later had trouble containing Packers rookie tight end Luke Musgrave on a 14-yard run.

The Patriots would save $3.3 million in salary cap space, generating only $250,000 in dead money, by releasing Guy, who is under contract through the 2024 season. It might be time to give Roberts, a 2022 sixth-round pick and practice-squad player last year, a chance. His pair of bone-headed penalties Saturday shouldn’t overshadow his solid camp.

Linebacker (7)

In: Ja’Whaun Bentley, Matthew Judon, Josh Uche, Jahlani Tavai, Anfernee Jennings, Mack Wilson Sr., Marte Mapu

Cut: Ronnie Perkins, Diego Fagot, Joe Giles-Harris, Carson Wells

No surprises here. Linebacker is one of the team’s strongest and deepest positions.

Cornerback (5)

In: Jonathan Jones, Christian Gonzalez, Jack Jones, Marcus Jones, Myles Bryant

Cut: Isaiah Bolden, Ameer Speed, Shaun Wade, Quandre Mosely, Rodney Randle Jr.,

New England’s cornerback room is not very deep and relies heavily on youth beyond Jonathan Jones, who hasn’t practiced now for almost three weeks. Leaving out both Bolden and Speed was tough, given their special teams roles, but they will certainly be back on the practice squad if they clear waivers.

Safety (4)

In: Kyle Dugger, Jalen Mills, Adrian Phillips, Jabrill Peppers

Cut: Joshuah Bledsoe, Brad Hawkins

Once again, no surprises here. Bledsoe, a 2021 sixth-round pick, could sneak in, especially given his role on special teams, but this group is in good shape even without a direct replacement for Devin McCourty.

Specialists (7)

In: Chad Ryland, Bryce Baringer, Joe Cardona, Matthew Slater, Brenden Schooler, Calvin Munson, Chris Board

Cut: Nick Folk, Corliss Waitman, Raleigh Webb

PUP: Cody Davis

The kicking competition took a turn in Tuesday’s practice, when Ryland missed three consecutive field goals, including one badly to the left. He made his last attempt to end a two-minute drill, but the trio of misses were not a good sign.

Ryland has not attempted any field goals through New England’s first two preseason games, only an extra-point on Saturday. He undoubtedly boasts more leg strength than Folk, but establishing consistency has always been the key. The attempts (if any) in Friday’s preseason finale bear watching.

Still, the Patriots spent a fourth-round pick on Ryland for a reason. It is tempting to carry two kickers, but Folk is not subject to waivers if released. However, other teams could express interest and offer a more enticing opportunity than a spot on the practice squad.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.Follow her @nicolecyang.