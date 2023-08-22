Rahm: PGA Tour players hear distractions on course from bettors ‘every single round’

“That happens way more often than you guys may hear,” Rahm told reporters at a news conference ahead of this week’s Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. “I mean, it’s very, very present. In golf, spectators are very close, and even if they’re not directly talking to you, they’re close enough to where if they say to their buddy, ‘I bet you 10 bucks he’s going to miss it,’ you hear it.”

PGA Tour president Tyler Dennis confirmed a fan was ejected from the third round of last week’s BMW Championship for allegedly yelling “Pull it!” while Max Homa was attempting a short putt on the 17th green at Olympia Fields Country Club outside Chicago. Homa told reporters the fan had bet $3 on him to miss the putt. Homa made the 5-footer.

“I love that people can gamble on golf, but that is one thing I’m worried about,” Homa said. “It’s just always something that’s on your mind. It’s on us to stay focused or whatever, but it’s just annoying when it happens . . . Fans are so great about being quiet when we play. I think they are awesome. When anybody ever talks, it’s so unintentional. They don’t know we’re hitting. It just sucks when it’s incredibly intentional.”

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said the incident was “unfortunate.”

“Our fans have great appreciation for the integrity of the competition,” Monahan said. “They’re respectful of our players. We have seen that continue to be the case and expect that to continue to be the case. We have tremendous fans that have tremendous respect for what these players need to do in order to provide and present the tremendous performances they do.”

Monahan: PGA-LIV merger on track

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan expressed the same level of confidence he did last year at the season-ending Tour Championship. The difference was the topic.

A year ago, Monahan unveiled a bold new model for the PGA Tour aimed at fending off the Saudi-funded LIV Golf League.

Now it’s about getting a deal done with the Saudis.

“As I sit here today, I am confident that we will reach an agreement that achieves a positive outcome for the PGA Tour and our fans — I see it and I’m certain of it,” Monahan said.

“And I see it because when you look at the performance of our players, you look at the commitment of our players . . . I feel like we’re in the strongest position to be able to succeed and successfully conclude these negotiations in a way that protects the legacy of the PGA Tour on a long-term basis.”

He had far more details a year ago when he announced a schedule in which the top players would compete against each other as many as 17 times for $20 million purses. That’s the bones of the schedule going into next year.

The PGA Tour announced a framework agreement with Saudi Arabia’s national wealth fund and the European tour on June 6 to create a for-profit company called “PGA Tour Enterprises” in which the Public Investment Fund would be a minority investor.

Its governor, Yasir Al-Rumayyan, would be CEO of the company and have a seat on the PGA Tour board, though Monahan said the PGA Tour had safeguards to call the shots.

They have until Dec. 31 to finalize the agreement, though the sides can agreed to extend the deadline. As for what this means for the future of LIV Golf or what penalties LIV players would face if they chose to come back to the tours, that remains part of the negotiations.

Monahan said negotiations are private and he could not reveal details, even to the players.

He said meetings with PIF and European tour CEO Keith Pelley have been frequent. He described an “intensity” and an “urgency” about the talks and a lot of work that remains.

“We’re probably right where I would expect that we would be,” Monahan said.

Tour’s return to Maui uncertain

The Sentry Tournament of Champions has been held since 1999 at Kapalua, located about 10 miles to the north of the wildfires that devastated Lahaina on Maui. At least 115 deaths have been confirmed in Lahaina, where fabled Front Street was leveled.

Kapalua was removed from the wildfires, though several staff had homes in Lahaina.

“We hope to be a source of inspiration for the great people of Maui and Lahaina by the time that we get to Maui in January,” said PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan.

But while he said the tour “absolutely” was committed to be there in January, “I think at this point there’s so many unknowns, and we want to be respectful of the challenges.”

“If we’re allowed to, if we’re invited, if we’re embraced given all that needs to be accomplished, we will be there 100 percent,” he said. “But I think at this point right now that’s outside of our hands.”

He said the tour has not contemplated another course if it makes no sense to go to Maui. The Sony Open is the following week on Oahu.

LPGA partners with Fenway Sports Group

Fenway Sports Group is doubling down on both golf and women’s sports with a sales partnership between its marketing arm, Fenway Sports Management, and the Ladies Professional Golf Association.

The goal of the alliance is for FSM to help the LPGA strike deals to boost revenue and enhance exposure for the oldest active women’s professional sports organization, one that includes players from more than 60 countries.

LPGA commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan described the partnership in a press release as a “game-changer for the LPGA, women’s golf, and women’s sports,” one that “will provide the LPGA with access to new and unprecedented resources and networks, enabling us to accelerate our trajectory of growth.”

Earlier this summer, FSG added golf to its portfolio by purchasing the Boston franchise of the fledgling six-team, indoor, tech-driven TGL league starting in January that was founded by Tiger Woods, Rory McIlrory, and Mike McCarley.

Before the LPGA deal, FSG’s sole foray into women’s sports was its ownership of the Liverpool Football Club’s women’s team. FSG partner Linda Henry is a private investor in both the WNBA and Boston’s NWSL expansion group.

John Henry, principal owner of FSG, which also owns the Red Sox, Pittsburgh Penguins, NASCAR’s RFK Racing, and the Liverpool men’s team, said in the same press release that FSG will provide needed infrastructure that will enable the LPGA to capitalize on the sport’s growth.

Linda Henry is the CEO of the Boston Globe, which is owned by John Henry.

“We look forward to a long collaboration and are excited to help expand the LPGA’s capabilities and capitalize on the immense interest they are seeing from brands looking to invest in one of the world’s longest-running women’s professional sports associations,” said John Henry.

FSM also has a marketing and sponsorship partnership with NBA star LeBron James.

Michael Silverman of the Globe staff contributed to this story.



