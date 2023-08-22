Red Sox’ Alex Verdugo ejected from Tuesday night’s game against Astros

HOUSTON — The Red Sox’ Alex Verdugo was ejected from Tuesday night’s game against the Astros in the top of the fourth inning.
Verdugo was sitting at the far end of the dugout when home plate umpire Pat Hoberg looked toward Verdugo, motioning that he had been tossed. Manager Alex Cora came out for a brief conversation with Hoberg before returning to the dugout.
Wilyer Abreu took over for Verdugo in right field, making his major league debut.
