Game 126: Red Sox at Astros lineups and notes

The series continues Tuesday night when Tanner Houck makes his return to the starting pitching rotation after missing the last two months with a facial fracture suffered when he was struck by a line drive on June 16. Justin Verlander will be on the mound for Houston, making his fourth start since returning to the Astros at the trade deadline.

Monday night’s game with the Astros started off well enough, with Adam Duvall’s three-run homer in the first inning staking the Sox to a 3-0 lead. But sloppy defense and a lack of timely hitting would follow as Houston won the series opener, 9-4 .

The Sox will be without outfielder Jarren Duran, who will be placed on the 10-day IL.

The Astros are 1½ games behind the Rangers in the American League West, and hold the second of three AL wild-card spots. The Sox are four games behind the Mariners in the race for the final wild card.

Here are the standings entering Tuesday’s action.

Lineups

RED SOX (66-59): TBA

Pitching: RHP Tanner Houck (3-6, 5.05 ERA)

ASTROS (71-55): TBA

Pitching: RHP Justin Verlander (8-6, 3.15 ERA)

Time: 8:10 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, TBS, WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Verlander: Rafael Devers 1-5, Reese McGuire 0-3, Rob Refsnyder 2-2, Trevor Story 1-5, Justin Turner 0-5, Luis Urías 1-2

Astros vs. Houck: Jose Altuve 0-1, Chas McCormick 0-1, Jeremy Peña 0-1

Stat of the day: James Paxton, working on regular rest, took the loss Monday night. In three starts on four-days rest, Paxton has a 9.82 ERA compared to a 1.95 ERA (six starts) on five days of rest.

Notes: Before landing on the injured list, Houck endured a nine-start winless streak in which he was 0-6 with a 5.40 ERA. He opened the season 3-0 with a 4.29 ERA over his first four starts. Houck has two saves in two career appearances against the Astros, posting one strikeout in a total of 2⅔ scoreless innings in 2022. … Verlander is 2-1 with a 4.50 ERA since returning to the Astros. He is 5-6 and has a 2.87 ERA over 19 career regular-season starts against the Red Sox, but has not face them since May 26, 2019, when he allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits with six strikeouts and no walks over seven innings in a 4-1 home loss for the Astros.

