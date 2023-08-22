Red Sox manager Alex Cora gets tossed Tuesday night in Houston

HOUSTON — Red Sox manager Alex Cora was ejected from Tuesday night’s game against the Astros in the bottom of the seventh inning for arguing balls and strikes.

Plate umpire Pat Hoberg, who had already thrown out Alex Verdugo in the fourth inning, tossed Cora following Alex Bregman’s one-out walk with Mauricio Llovera on the mound and the Sox trailing, 3-0.