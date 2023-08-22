Red Sox place outfielder Jarren Duran on injured list because of sprained toe

Duran, who injured the toe climbing the wall at Yankee Stadium Sunday on a Gleyber Torres home run, was still limping as of Monday evening. But Cora said Duran was feeling better on Tuesday.

Duran had an MRI Tuesday, and manager Alex Cora said that the team would meet with the doctors via a Zoom call to discuss the extent of Duran’s injury.

HOUSTON — Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran (left toe sprain) was placed on the 10-day injured list ahead of Tuesday night’s game against the Astros.

The Red Sox recalled prospect Wilyer Abreu from Triple A Worcester, where he was hitting .274/.391/.539 with a .930 OPS with 22 homers. Abreu was part of the trade that sent Christian Vázquez to Houston last season in exchange for Abreu and infielder Enmanuel Valdez. Abreu will likely make his major league debut Wednesday night against the Astros, according to Cora.

“I feel this is incredible news for me,” Abreu said through a translator Tuesday afternoon. “It’s great news for me. It’s a dream come true. This is what I always dreamed of, to be able to play the best baseball in the world. I know the Astros are the team that signed me as a baseball player, but now I’m in a new organization. I feel great to be here and I’m grateful for this opportunity.”

The lefthanded-hitting Abreu will likely play center field, a position Cora said the club is confident he can handle given the reports received from staff members at Worcester. Abreu is known for his keen eye at the plate, to go with his overall hitting ability. He was one of five minor leaguers last year who drew more than over 100 walks.

“He’s going to control the strike zone and he’s going to put together good at-bats,” said Cora. “I think having [righties] Rob Refsnyder and [Adam] Duvall in the outfield mix, we needed a lefthanded bat, and this kid is good.”

“I feel good. I’ve already met most of the guys here in spring training,” Abreu said. ”I feel like I’m going to be just fine here and I can’t wait to get started.”

Houck healthy

Righthander Tanner Houck (facial fracture) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list and made Tuesday’s start. To make room for him on the active roster, lefthander Chris Murphy was optioned to Worcester . . . Houston’s Yordan Alvarez was a late scratch Tuesday after slamming his hand in a door and injuring his index finger . . . Top prospect Marcelo Mayer remains on Double A Portland’s injured list with left shoulder inflammation. He’s started baseball activities but isn’t game-ready . . . Mikey Romero, the Sox’ 2022 first-round pick, has gone on the injured list for High-A Greenville with a lower-back strain suffered on Thursday, an injury similar to the one that sidelined him for the first 2½ months of the season. The team does not expect the condition will require surgery . . . Righthander Bryan Mata, who’d been expected to pitch in games this month after missing more than three months because of a teres major strain, has experienced a slower-than-expected progression in his throwing program and is not ready for games.

Alex Speier of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

