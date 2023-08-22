Sloppy Red Sox (three errors) lose again to Astros

Devers, however, stayed back. Alone at his position, disheartened by the mishaps on defense that have plagued him and the Red Sox all season. He felt the weight of disappointment, knowing that some of his club’s undoing fell on him.

His teammates stood at the mound, huddled around pitching coach Dave Bush and starter Tanner Houck, who just relinquished a two-out walk to put Astros on first and second.

Rafael Devers crouched at the lip of the third base grass in the bottom of the first inning Tuesday. He placed his glove over his face, bent at the knees. The look of the defeated.

On the biggest stage, in the biggest week of the year that will define their playoff hopes, the Sox’ biggest contract couldn’t help but stand alone at a position where he’s struggled.

The Sox dropped the second game of the series, 7-3, to the Astros, and were charged with three errors.

Alex Bregman chopped a grounder to Devers with one out in the first inning, which Devers booted. It should have gone for an error but instead was ruled a single. Kyle Tucker, who is having a career season, then launched a no-doubt, two-run shot to left on a Houck sinker left over the heart of the plate.

The nightmare continued for Devers with Chas McCormick at the dish and two outs in the frame. Devers fielded this grounder cleanly but couldn’t manage the transfer, mishandling it in his glove. McCormick was hustling down the line, flustering Devers even more, who delivered an off-target throw to Triston Casas at first.

Houck allowed consecutive walks to load the bases, bringing Jeremy Peña to the plate, who would be the third batter to test Devers on a grounder. Devers, ranging to his left, collected the grounder and was briefly undecided on where to throw the ball before getting the force out at second.

Though Houck and the Sox wiggled out of further trouble with just those two runs, it cost the righthander 31 pitches. That would cut into Houck’s outing significantly, considering he was on a 75-pitch limit in what was his first appearance since being reinstated from the injured list earlier in the day.

Furthermore, the Red Sox had a tough task with Justin Verlander on the mound for the Astros. He smothered the Sox through six shutout frames, striking out nine and allowing just five hits.

Houck, meanwhile, turned in five innings, surrendering three runs. The final run came with one out and runners on first and second in the fourth. Martin Maldonaldo laid down a surprise bunt that stayed fair down the first base line, causing Connor Wong to vacate the area around home plate. Wong nabbed Maldonaldo at first, but Houck drifted to the area where Wong made the play. With nobody covering home, Mauricio Dubon scored from second.

The Astros blew the game open in the seventh with four runs, sparked by a Mauricio Llovera throwing error on a double play attempt.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him @byJulianMack.