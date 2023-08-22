There’s a new glow about quarterback Mac Jones this summer as he’s lit up the Patriots’ defense

“He’s always ready to give you something that you have to think about,” added the veteran defensive back. “I think his confidence is through the roof right now.”

“He’s coming out here every single day and he’s looking to light us up . Like literally light us up,” Phillips said. “I’m talking bombs, anything that he can do. You love to see that.

FOXBOROUGH — Patriots safety Adrian Phillips didn’t mince words Tuesday when asked about the difference he’s seen in quarterback Mac Jones this year, as opposed to last season.

Informed of Phillips’s statements, Jones said the results have often come down to three things: Being able to go against the New England defense on a regular basis, a deeper understanding of how the defense approaches its craft, and a willingness to ask the guys on the other side of the ball about what worked and why.

“I feel like I [asked a lot of questions] my rookie year, and last year too. But really just more this year [I’ve asked] more … not, like, annoying questions, but just little things,” Jones said. “I’m not trying to figure out their plays or anything. But just trying to figure out, ‘Did that work that time?’ And sometimes, they’re like, ‘No, it didn’t work.’ Whether it was the play or the head fake or whatever. All things you have to add to your toolbox.”

Those tools were put to good use Tuesday. The workout was in shorts and shells, so it wasn’t quite game intensity, but Jones was able to go through his progressions and make connections with JuJu Smith-Schuster — who caught just about everything thrown his way — Kendrick Bourne, and Ezekiel Elliott, among others.

While Elliott is known primarily for his ability to run between the tackles, he showed a nice flair when it came to catching balls out of the backfield.

“When you have a running back that’s able to go in the game and primarily, you’re thinking he’s a downhill runner. A bruiser,” Phillips said. “And then you split him out wide and you find out he’s able to run routes as a high level, it makes the game that much harder to call it.

“His ability to be able to go out there, at the one position, at the two position, and be able to run good routes, it won’t do anything but help our offense.”

While the defense was able to answer back nicely before the end of practice — Jones’s final pass of the day came in a two-minute drill, and was picked by Myles Bryant, drawing a scream from Jones — Tuesday will ultimately go down as another step in the right direction for the quarterback.

“I’ve seen him grow and change a lot,” Phillips said of Jones. “I don’t want to get too much [into it]. I just think overall he’s a way better quarterback. He took last year on the chin. He’ll be the first one to tell you that that’s not how he wanted to play. And for all of us, that’s not how any of us wanted to play. But he’ll be the first to tell you that.”

Bolden concussed

On Tuesday, coach Bill Belichick confirmed that cornerback Isaiah Bolden had entered concussion protocol following the hit he took in Saturday’s preseason game against the Packers.

“I don’t want to get too much into it, but he’s recovering,” Phillips said of Bolden.

The rookie was stretchered off the field in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s contest, and transported to Aurora Bay Medical Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin. He traveled home with the Patriots after the game, and had feeling in his extremities. A report from NFL Media indicated Bolden was in “good spirits,” but was suffering from a headache.

“He’s a great teammate. A great guy,” fellow rookie cornerback Christian Gonzalez said. “The rookies, yeah, we’re all pretty close. Just all bonding. We’re all going through this together. Especially Bolden and [Ameer] Speed being in [the defensive backs] room. We’re all in the same room together, just taking it on. Camp is a grind, so it’s good to be able to lean on, and just building a brotherhood.”

Gesicki, Montgomery sightings

Tight end Mike Gesicki and running back Ty Montgomery, both of whom have been missing for an extended stretch because of injury, were among those back on the field. Gesicki, who was wearing a red non-contact jersey, took limited reps in 11-on-11 work and appeared to be in good shape. Meanwhile, Montgomery retreated to a separate practice field with other players following the initial stretching session . . . The Patriots designated wide receiver Tre Nixon waived/injured to make room for nose tackle Marquan McCall. Nixon suffered a shoulder injury in Saturday’s preseason game. He’d revert to injured reserve if he clears waivers . . . During pre-practice stretching, “Hakuna Matata,” from the “The Lion King” soundtrack was part of the playlist . . . Gonzalez was spotted before Saturday’s game at Lambeau all alone on the sidelines, just taking in the scene before his first NFL preseason game. “That’s kind of something I’ve always done since college,” he said. “I kind of like to go out on the field and just visualize the game. Just kind of take it all in. That was my first time on an away trip in the NFL. I was just kind of taking in the moment.” … Owner Robert Kraft spent some time at practice talking with several people, including trainer Jim Whalen.

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him @cpriceglobe.