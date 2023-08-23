Change is what cities do — and nothing drives that change like mass transit

A city is a gathering of people and buildings. A transit system is what gathers those people and buildings together . Put another way, what remains of a body after decomposition (not to sound overly ghoulish) is its skeleton. What kept that body going while alive was the blood in its circulatory system. Boston’s circulatory system isn’t just red. It’s multi-colored: Red, Orange, Blue, Green, Silver. There’s Purple, too; don’t forget commuter rail. As to the lines’ color-coding — well, we’ll get to that.

There’s no real way to comprehend a city without an appreciation of its mass transit — comprehend in the sense of both “understand” and “encompass.” A city is defined not just by its boundaries but also how it moves within them: space, yes, but also time. Sometimes, of course, it doesn’t move very well within those boundaries, as any MBTA rider these days can tell you.

MTA map logo on Arborway streetcar, 1947. Steven Beaucher/MIT Press

Bad as things have been for the MBTA lately, they’ve been worse. No, seriously, they have. In both December 1979 and December 1980, the entire system shut down for 24 hours. The shutdown wasn’t because of weather (the T shut down because of weather in early 2015, another awful time, transit-wise) but because the MBTA ran out of cash. Clearly, the Green Line did not get its name because of the color of money.

It’s a safe bet that no one appreciates the T quite so much as Steven Beaucher does. Beaucher owns WardMaps, in Cambridge. The store sells antique maps, quality map reproductions, transit memorabilia, and scores of MBTA-related items. You want a toy model of a Red Line car? A refrigerator magnet with the name of your favorite T station? You’ve come to the right place. And, yes, that place is accessible by mass transit. WardMaps is a shortish walk from Porter station, a longish one from Harvard. Both the 77 and 96 buses stop a block away.

Eastern Massachusetts Street Railway brochure, c. 1940. Steven Beaucher/MIT Press

Last March, MIT Press published Beaucher’s “Boston in Transit: Mapping the History of Public Transportation in The Hub.” That’s a long title. It should be, since it’s a long book. Beaucher spent six years researching, writing, and editing “Boston in Transit.” To call its abundantly illustrated and prodigiously detailed 575 pages a labor of love would be to undersell love. “Boston in Transit” is a work to savor, to be a bit awestruck by, even to use for biceps curls. It weighs in at a gym-worthy 5.46 pounds.

“Public transportation in Boston,” Beaucher writes, “has a history longer and more impactful than that of any other city in North America.” That history began in 1631, with the Charlestown Ferry. Five years later, fares on it were established at “two pence per person or swine, one pence per goat or per person travelling in a group of two or more, and six pence per cow or horse.”

In 1870, the commonwealth could claim to be the rail capital of the world. Beaucher writes that it was estimated that Massachusetts had “one mile of railroad for every 5.47 square miles of territory, a density of track to land area higher than any state or country . . . at the time.”

Inside Boylston Street station, 1897. Steven Beaucher/MIT Press

Boston was the first city in North America to have a subway. The line opened in 1897 and ran between what are now Park Street and Boylston stations. This Little Dig was no Big Dig. Construction finished early and under budget. The cost was $4.4 million, $162 million in 2023 dollars. Riders paid five cents, which would be $1.84 today. Yes, that’s less than the current one-ride fare of $2.40. But considering how much larger the system became, that was less of a bargain than it might seem.

Today, the MBTA has some 300 rail stops (including commuter trains, subway, trolley, and other) and more than 8,000 bus stops. It also operates five ferry routes. It’s unclear what the fare on those ferries would be for swine, goats, cows, or horses.

Turnstiles at South Station subway, 1961. Steven Beaucher/MIT Press

The history that Beaucher relates can be charming. South Station had a movie theater on the premises in the 1930s. It also boasted a chapel, with “the fastest Mass in Boston.” Entertainment met salvation met transportation.

The history can also be discouraging. Local transit then can feel like an indictment of local transit now. For many years a sign atop the entrance to Harvard station announced “MTA Rapid Transit 8 Minutes to Park Street.” Nowadays “8 Minutes to Central,” the next station, is more like it.

An MBTA patron holds his Charlie Card outside Kendall Station in Cambridge. Aram Boghosian

Let’s back up a moment. MTA stands for Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which in 1964 became the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority. That’s why the title of the Kingston Trio song is “M.T.A.,” better known as “Charlie on the MTA.” The T’s Charlie Card takes its name from the song. Say this for the MBTA, no other transit system has a history that comes with a hit song attached. “M.T.A.” reached No. 15 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1959.

A transit system is more than just tracks and trains, routes and buses. It’s fonts and signage and maps (and hit songs), too. The London Underground may be even more famous for the sans-serif font Edward Johnston designed for it (called, yes, Johnston), dating from 1916, or the informational-graphic marvel that is Harry Beck’s system map, created in 1933.

The T’s font is Helvetica Medium. Its use goes back to 1966, when the CambridgeSeven architecture firm drew up a visual Manual of Guidelines and Standards for the system. The Manual also included a new map of the subway routes. Its most impressive feature was the color-coding of the four then-existent lines, a masterstroke of simplicity and accessibility.

Map of MBTA subway system, 1966. Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority

The Red Line got its name because it went to Harvard Square, crimson being Harvard’s color. The Blue Line went to the ocean. The Green Line took in portions of Frederick Law Olmsted’s Emerald Necklace and extended to the leafy precincts of Newton and Brookline. The Orange Line was a bit of a reach. It went beneath Washington Street, part of which was once known as Orange Street.

MTA airport bus service brochure, c. 1948. Steven Beaucher/MIT Press

Commuter rail was assigned purple in 1974, for coloristic reasons rather than any particular association. The Silver Line, which debuted in 2002, does have an association. Since it goes to Logan International Airport, the color is a nod to jetliner fuselages.

Beaucher has curated a show of local transit maps, “Getting Around Town: Four Centuries of Mapping Boston in Transit.” It opens at the Boston Public Library’s Leventhal Map & Education Center Sept. 9 and runs through Apr. 27. The show includes some 125 items — not just maps, but also guidebooks, pamphlets, and other ephemera.

G.W. Bromley & Co., Boston, Massachusetts, South Station Site After, Plate 12, 1902. WardMaps LLC

The maps range in date from 1634 to the present. Each was created with information as primary consideration. That doesn’t mean they can’t also be pleasing to look at, some of them very much so. G.W. Bromley & Co.’s 1902 map of South Station and environs is a marvel of delicacy in both line and hue.

It was when the MTA added that B that the system started getting referred to as the T. With all that there is to criticize the MBTA for, that name is something to praise unreservedly. T is bold, clear, simple. In strictly practical terms, a single-letter designation is better than an acronym, which can sound fussy, artificial, or both. At least the San Francisco Bay Area’s BART (Bay Area Rapid Transit) or Atlanta’s MARTA (Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority) could be a person’s name. Philadelphia’s SEPTA (Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority) sounds like a disease.

Using just a letter is better than using a word, like Metro, in part because that particular word is so commonly employed. Is the Metro in question the one in Paris? Washington, D.C.? Montreal? Moscow? Stockholm? Even the mother of all transit names, London’s Underground, has a problematic name. The word is so generic it could apply just as well to coal mines — or gravesites.

With transit systems, function definitely takes precedence over form. Riding the Green Line Extension sometimes can be depressing because of slowdowns. It’s always depressing because of how bare bones the stations are — and their unattractiveness doesn’t have the excuse of decrepitude as, say, Park Street and Boylston stations do.

Entrance to a Paris Métro station. Shutterstock/Robert Crum

There are exceptions to functionality coming foremost. Hector Guimard’s entrances to the Paris Métro epitomize Art Nouveau. Moscow’s Metro has chandeliers. Washington Metro stations have coffered vaulted ceilings, though until LED lighting was installed in 2020 the interiors’s combination of grandeur and darkness made them look like Darth Vader’s rec room.

The T has its moments, too. The low-slung arched aluminum ceiling at Aquarium almost — almost — makes waiting for a Blue Line train feel elegant and intimate. Toshihiro Katayama’s T sculpture, at Alewife is as much proud proclamation as work of art. The wrought-iron headhouse inbound at Copley is very Paris Métro. For nearly 40 years, Paul Matisse’s “Kendall Band” interactive sound sculpture has delighted passengers waiting on the platform.

Paul Matisse's "Kendall Band" interactive sound sculpture at the MBTA's Kendall station. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

If those passengers at Kendall are heading inbound, they have awaiting them the single most marvelous visual experience Boston mass transit has to offer: the view of the skyline and Charles basin from trains crossing the Longfellow Bridge. Now that’s worth $2.40 — and you can get off at Charles/MGH and enjoy it all over again at no extra charge, switching to an outbound train.

Transit systems are about passengers. That’s obvious, but it’s an important distinction from other forms of transportation. Highways and railroads and ocean shipping are as much about freight as they are about passengers. Often, they’re more about freight; that’s where the money is.

Transit systems like the T exist because of people. More than that, they exist for people. Those people aren’t limited to passengers, though they’re the primary concern. The people are also employees and neighbors. You don’t want to live right by a highway interchange, but living by a T stop can do wonders for real-estate values.

Jack Lueders-Booth, "Untitled (woman outside of Dover station)," 1986. Courtesy Jack Lueders-Booth and Gallery Kayafas, Boston

That importance of people was as true in 1987 as it is today. The T completed its Southwest Corridor Project that year. Previously, the Orange Line outbound beyond Essex (now Chinatown) was above ground as it moved through the South End. The elevated stations were demolished and replaced with new ones, at different sites, below ground or on the surface.

Starting in 1985, several local photographers — Jack Lueders-Booth, David Akiba, Melissa Shook, and Lou Jones — began to document the elevated stations and, more important, the people and places in their vicinity. This project about the Project, so to speak, was done under the aegis of the cultural nonprofit UrbanArts.

Jack Lueders-Booth, "Untitled (man on platform at Dudley station)," 1985. Courtesy Jack Lueders-Booth and Gallery Kayafas, Boston

Akiba died in 2019, and Shook in 2020. Happily, Jones and Lueders-Booth remain very much with us. Earlier this year Lueders-Booth published a selection of the photographs he took for the project. The black-and-white images in “The Orange Line” (Stanley/Barker) are as much about feel as appearance. That feel is of lives being lived, time at once passing and standing still, textures of dailiness that are almost tactile. Walker Evans described his style of photography as “lyric documentary.” He’d recognize the affinity between his work and Lueders-Booth’s.

The elevated was in many ways a violation of the neighborhoods it went through: the shadows, the noise, the space it took up, the way it loomed over its surroundings. But being up there above the street also made it visible, as much a part of the South End as the residents and parked cars and storefronts that Lueders-Booth records. Maybe one reason that Boston’s subway system has gotten into such a state is because it’s hidden away. What’s that saying about government, “Sunshine is the best disinfectant”? The subway has no sunshine, that’s for sure.

Jack Lueders-Booth, "Untitled (Dover Street station)," 1985. Courtesy Jack Lueders-Booth and Gallery Kayafas, Boston

“Boston in Transit,” the title of Beaucher’s book, has two meanings. There’s Boston as seen in its transit history. There’s also Boston as itself in transit, always changing, with public transportation as both part of that change and engine of it. Change is what cities do. It’s what defines them. Nothing so expedites that change — smooths it out, enhances and enables it — as mass transit.

That’s especially true here. Among major US cities, only Washington and San Francisco are physically smaller. Paradoxically, that compactness makes mass transit all the more important. There’s less space for parking, road expansion, for getting around.

Jack Lueders-Booth, "Untitled," 1986. Courtesy Jack Lueders-Booth and Gallery Kayafas, Boston

If change is what cities do, then density is what they are. Public transit lies at the intersection of those two conditions. Sometimes it lies uneasy (no kidding) like the head that wears the crown, but that makes it no less essential. With all due respect to the Kingston Trio, they didn’t record the hit song with the title that best describes the T’s relationship to Boston — to all of eastern Massachusetts, really. It was a different trio, the Bee Gees, and the song is “Stayin’ Alive.”

Mark Feeney can be reached at mark.feeney@globe.com.