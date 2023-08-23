Four ultra-fit New Englanders are in the running for up to a $1 million prize on NBC’s ‘American Ninja Warrior’

Smack in the center of the Venn diagram of rock-climbing, gymnastics, parkour, old-school Nickelodeon obstacle course shows 2.0, X-Games wow-factor, and pure child-like fun, NBC’s “American Ninja Warrior,” now in its 15th season, has me whooping, cheering, and gasping more than any other network show.

Competing is not for the faint of heart, and this season a striking number of New Englanders — 17, according to the show— stepped up. Ten of them advanced to the national finals in Las Vegas on Monday, and four New Englanders are still in the running — well, obstacle coursing— for a possible $1 million prize: Addy Herman of Pembroke; Jonathan Godbout of Sterling; Noah Meunier of Lakeville; and Taylor Johnson of Foxborough. The finale is Sept. 11.

Advertisement

For the uninitiated, the reality competition series, hosted by Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbaja-Biamila, started in 2009, based on the Japanese show “Sasuke.” Obstacles change with the seasons and locations. (This video here gives a great sense of a sample course.)

Standing 4 feet 11 inches, Taylor “Teej” Johnson, 29, a former gymnast and cheerleader, sets the record as the shortest athlete to ever qualify for Ninja’s National Finals. She works at Mass General as a financial analyst in the cancer center protocol office — a topic close to her heart.

“My mom has battled many types of cancer — breast cancer, thyroid, and skin,” she said. At one point, “I went into the Dana Farber with her every day when she went in for treatment, in Boston. My grandfather also battled cancer — he unfortunately passed two years ago now.”

Her father — a long-time delivery truck driver for the Boston Globe — has also battled “a rare type of cancer,” she said.

Advertisement

Both parents are now healthy and will watch her compete in the finals in Vegas on Aug. 28. Johnson has competed several times previously on the show, and her parents “always said if I ever made it to [national finals] they were going to go, and they followed through. They hadn’t been [able to go] since my very first season. Luckily, they made it work,” she said.

Win or lose, it should be a powerful family moment for the woman who started out in gymnastics in Hyde Park at age 5.

The family moved to Foxborough when she was 10. She eventually trained at Brestyan’s Gymnastics in Burlington, when then-future Olympians Alicia Sacramone and Aly Raisman trained there.

In high school, Johnson switched to competitive cheerleading, cheering for both Foxborough High and East Celebrity Elite in Tewksbury. At Quinnipiac University in Connecticut —she earned her bachelors in 2016 and masters in 2018— she competed in “acrobatics and tumbling” becoming an All-American. (The new-ish sport, she says, is “very Title Nine-oriented, trying to create more opportunities for women in college sports.”)

In 2017, she felt an acrobatics-shaped-hole in her heart (“I was like a lost soul”) and discovered a ninja gym near the university — then the show.

“I started binge-watching the show. I was like: You know what? I think I can actually do this,” Johnson said.

During season 10, she volunteered as an obstacle-course test-runner for the show, to help iron out the wrinkles.

She then applied— and was chosen— for season 11 in Baltimore.

Advertisement

Taylor Johnson, a former gymnast and cheerleader, has competed several times before on NBC's "American Ninja Warrior." NBC/Elizabeth Morris/NBC

How’d she do? “Not that great. I failed the third obstacle. It was absolutely freezing.”

“Filming actually happens overnight, typically, and outdoors. It starts at sunset and goes until sunrise. So when I ran the course, I think it was 2 a.m.”

(Wait, what?)

“We all change our sleep schedules slowly,” she said. Eventually, by national finals, she was heading to bed at 9 a.m. to wake at 5 p.m. “It’s absolutely crazy.”

Why the night-filming?

“It looks cooler, I think,” she said with a laugh. Also, daytime temps in Vegas can be scorching: “Some metal obstacles get really hot.”

While Johnson has competed since season 11, this is her first time qualifying for finals — and she did so with a crew of New Englanders.

Taylor Johnson competed in the "Finals" episode of "American Ninja Warrior" in Las Vegas this month. NBC/Elizabeth Morris/NBC

“There’s a lot of us. There’s a whole group of us who train in Fall River at Vitality Obstacle Fitness,” she said. “We show up with a strong base. Everyone knows our crew.”

Being short has its disadvantages and advantages, she said.

“I can’t just reach over to something— have to throw myself fully over,” she said. “One thing viewers may not realize: the obstacles are ginormous. [Some] are 25 feet in the air.”

For Johnson — and other ninjas— the sport is about personal goals, and sense of community.

“I surprise myself in this sport,” she said. “In gymnastics, cheerleading, acrobatics, and tumbling, I had a specific routine. Here, you have to be prepared for anything.”

Advertisement

Also, it’s the community.

“You become a family,” Johnson said. “You get in funky moods when it’s 4 a.m. and you still have to run a course. You just get to know each other at a deeper level. Everyone just tries to support each other.”

For example, Johnson trains with friend and fellow New England national qualifier Herman.

Another competitor this season, Matt D’Amico, 22, of Billerica, made it to the finals but went home Aug. 21 — though you may see him this winter at TD Garden. He performs acrobatics as part of the Celtics Dunk Team.

He’s also the manager at parkour/ninja gym, Gymja Warrior, in Maynard.

Born in Watertown, D’Amico’s family moved to Billerica when he was 14, where he was homeschooled, he said. A ninja gym helped him find a community.

Being home-schooled for high school, “I’d aged out of the town sports. So I didn’t have anything else to play,” he said. “When I was younger, I always wished I had a space to come train and be myself and be around other like-minded individuals. So I’m glad that now I can help provide that” sense of community for other kids.

A fan of the show since age 10, he was excited to find Gymja’s Danvers location at 14. By age 16, he was coaching. At 20, he began to manage the Maynard location. He first made it on the NBC show last year— he had the second best rookie season ever, according to the show.

Advertisement

D’Amico, who’s also twice qualified for the World Parkour Championships, will apply for the show next year, but for now, he’ll get his adrenaline-fix with his local Gymja community — and by performing at TD Garden.

“Feeling the energy there on the court is amazing. I’m never gonna get tired of that,” the Celtics fan said. “Having 20,000 people yelling and cheering for you is a pretty cool feeling.”

Johnson adds, “Because the ninja community is so tight-knit, no matter who wins,” she’ll be cheering.

The show airs next on Aug. 28 on NBC. See clips at /www.nbc.com/american-ninja-warrior.

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter @laurendaley1.