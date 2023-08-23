Regina Spektor is ready to make a new Martha’s Vineyard memory

Emigrating to New York from Moscow when she was 9½, she recalls visiting the Vineyard when she was about 15. Family summer vacations usually involved a trip to Virginia, she says, “but one time my parents were like, ‘Let’s explore and try something new.’”

Spektor, 43, is a piano player who dabbles in guitar, delivering idiosyncratic indie rock with lyrics that typically tell an offbeat story. The British culture site NME has referred to her music as “haunted folk songs.”

It has been a long, long time since Regina Spektor has been to Martha’s Vineyard, and she’s ready to return. When she plays Beach Road Weekend music festival in Vineyard Haven on Sunday, it will be her first venture to the island since she was a teenager.

Advertisement

So they headed to Cape Cod. The vacation included a day trip to the Vineyard. Spektor doesn’t remember much, but dug the ferry ride and the beachy vibe. “We were always on a really tight budget, and it was just different,” she says.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

Spektor played piano as a child in the Soviet Union, but because of antisemitism, her family left the country for New York. The piano didn’t make the move to the Bronx, but she found one in the basement of a neighborhood synagogue that she could play.

Years later, Spektor made her name playing in the bars in Manhattan’s East Village, self-releasing a pair of CDs before signing with Sire Records in 2004. She’s recorded eight albums for the label, including 2022′s “Home, Before and After.”

Based in New York, Spektor has played Boston many times over the past couple decades, fondly recalling gigs at the Middle East in Cambridge. “I’ve been playing Boston since I was taking the Greyhound, with a backpack full of self-burned CDs, and doing a round-robin set with people I didn’t know in Harvard Square,” she says. “I’ve always loved exploring there.”

Advertisement

Her summer tour has included stops in London, Sweden, and much of the United States. Touring can be a grind, but Spektor says a warm, receptive audience makes it all worthwhile. A good portion of her audience works in the arts, she notes, and that makes for “a very free, very kind” group of spectators.

One tour highlight occurred when a young man reached out about his plans to propose to his girlfriend in Anaheim, Calif., and he hoped she might play “On the Radio” for the couple. Spektor hadn’t played the song much in recent years, but worked it into the set.

“I always get nervous when somebody proposes, because what if the other person says no?” she says.

Spektor played the intro, the man got to his knee, and she heard “an amazing round of applause.” The crowd took over the vocals. “The audience did this beautiful, beautiful rendition, and sang their hearts out for them,” she says.

Spektor has come to appreciate touring that much more since the pandemic. “I exited COVID being like, the next time a friend of mine asks me to come out to dinner, I’m gonna always say yes,” she says, “because I might not see them again for two years.”

She acknowledges she’s not the only one who emerged from the pandemic with a changed perspective. “It’s like the whole audience has been through something,” she says. “And so this choice to gather together is very beautiful.”

Advertisement





Spektor has been addressing the war in Ukraine from the stage, and will continue to do so. A charity called Ukraine TrustChain gets the proceeds from a T-shirt sold at her shows. Spektor mentioned many family members, including three grandparents, now deceased, who were from Ukraine. “The idea that so much beauty and so much history has just been turned to rubble, it’s just very painful,” she says. “And they’re sending young people who don’t know better from one country to the other, to die and to perpetrate atrocities. Everybody suffers except for the people who are actually perpetrating these crimes.”

As its name suggests, Beach Road Weekend music festival goes on all weekend, with Bon Iver and Patti Smith among the artists playing Veterans Memorial Park on Friday, Mumford & Sons and Gary Clark Jr. on Saturday, and Leon Bridges and Dinosaur Jr. along with Spektor and others on Sunday.

Initially asked about playing the Vineyard, Spektor wondered which vineyard we were talking about. “I just played two vineyards, so I was like, the one in Saratoga [Calif.] or the one in Seattle?” she says with a smile.

Spektor wishes she had more time to explore the Vineyard, but that’s the life of a touring musician. She mentioned playing Royal Festival Hall in London in mid-July and not getting to see much of the city. “I’m right next door to the Tate, and I’m like, ‘Couldn’t I just run over there?’” she says. “It’s basically the opposite of being a tourist.”

Advertisement

She likened touring to “an exercise in being very Zen about having FOMO all the time.”

Accustomed to playing theaters, she’s psyched for an al fresco gig, in the sun, near the beach. “I think it’s going to be really fun,” she says. “I love the sea, so just being near the water, I’m automatically happy.”

BEACH ROAD WEEKEND MUSIC FESTIVAL

Veterans Memorial Park, Vineyard Haven. Aug. 25-27, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Single-day passes from $150, three-day passes from $400. www.beachroadweekend.com



