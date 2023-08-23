Things to do around Boston this weekend and beyond

ALEX G & ALVVAYS The Philadelphia slacker-pop guru, whose most recent release is 2022′s psychedelia-tinged “God Save the Animals,” and the Scottish indie-pop outfit, who last year released the chiming yet frequently gut-punching “Blue Rev,” team up for an evening of pealing guitars. Aug. 25, 7 p.m. Leader Bank Pavilion. 617-728-1600, livenation.com

SAM HUNT: SUMMER ON THE OUTSKIRTS TOUR Before Morgan Wallen was topping the pop charts, this Georgia-born troubadour was one of Nashville’s biggest crossover successes, with his monster late-’10s hit “Body Like a Back Road” showcasing his resonant voice and flirty dude-next-door charm. Aug. 26, 8 p.m. MGM Music Hall at Fenway. crossroadspresents.com

Advertisement

PESO PLUMA: DOBLE P TOUR This Jalisco-born singer-guitarist’s mesh of regional Mexican music’s acoustic guitars, bright brass, and firm percussion with modern hip-hop’s snares and swagger has lit up streaming services and propelled him into the Top 10. Aug. 27, 8 p.m. Leader Bank Pavilion. 617-728-1600, livenation.com

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

MAURA JOHNSTON





Folk, World & Country

DAVE ALVIN AND JIMMIE DALE GILMORE These two roots music vets are back on the road reprising a duo act that they started in 2017, and this time they’re doing it with the assistance of one of Alvin’s backing cohorts, the Guilty Ones. Bonus: marvelous West Coast duo Dead Rock West opens. Aug. 25, 8 p.m. $35-$50. City Winery, 80 Beverly St. 617-933-8047, www.citywinery.com

SUMMER DEAN Dean was born to a Texas ranching family, became a teacher, and then, nearing 40, decided to launch a full-time career in music. Her sophomore record, “The Biggest Life,” confirms that she’s got the goods, and if there’s a better honky-tonk weeper released this year than that album’s “Can’t Hide the Heartache from Her Face,” I’d like to hear it. Aug. 27, 6:30 p.m. $15. The Porch Southern, 175 Rivers Edge Drive, Medford. 781-874-9357, www.theporchsouthern.com

Advertisement

HIMALAYAN HIGHWAY Cross-cultural combinations involving bluegrass seem to be a recurring phenomenon lately, and here’s one that brings together that American acoustic idiom (and some old-time, too) with Nepali folk music. Himalayan Highway features Shyam Nepali on sarangi, Pramod Upadhyaya on tabla, Zoe Levitt on mandolin, and Alex Formento on guitar. Aug. 28, 8 p.m. $20. Club Passim, 47 Palmer St., Cambridge. 617-492-7679, www.passim.org

STUART MUNRO





Jazz & Blues

28th ANNUAL NORTH RIVER BLUES FESTIVAL This year’s big bash features, among many others, Chris Cain, Bennett Matteo Band, and Mississippi Heat (Saturday); Laith Al Saadi, Delta Generators, and Diane Blue’s All-Star Band with Laura Chavez (Sunday). Aug. 26-27, noon-8 p.m. $15. Marshfield Fairgrounds, 140 Main St., Marshfield. 781-834-6629, www.rhythmroomentertainment.com

ÅSA RUNEFELT & MOLLY FLANNERY A classically trained soprano with a lithe, crystalline voice, Swedish native Runefelt came to Boston to study jazz at Berklee. Now, after a decade away, she has returned to the scene. Pianist, composer, arranger, and bandleader Flannery is among the most respected and active performers in town. Aug. 27, 5:30 p.m. $10. The Lilypad, 1353 Cambridge St., Cambridge. www.lilypadinman.com

GREG PICCOLO & HEAVY JUICE The saxophonist and singer was among the first members of Roomful of Blues at the turn of the ‘70s, remaining a mainstay of that group for years. He has continued to enthrall audiences everywhere and is now striding into his own 70s. Aug. 31, 7:30 p.m. $18-$22. Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley. 978-425-4311, www.bullrunrestaurant.com

Advertisement

KEVIN LOWENTHAL





Classical

TANGLEWOOD The Boston Symphony Orchestra is taking off for Europe, but the Shed isn’t dark yet! Yo-Yo Ma, Emanuel Ax, and Leonidas Kavakos perform an all-Beethoven program featuring the Piano Trio No. 7 (“Archduke”) and a piano trio transcription of Symphony No. 4 (Aug. 25), then the Boston Pops and Keith Lockhart present a screening of “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” with live orchestral accompaniment (Aug. 26) and a retelling of the entire “Star Wars” film saga through John Williams’s music, narrated by Jeremiah Kissel (Aug. 27). At the Linde Center for Music and Learning, Keith Hamilton Cobb and Josh Tyson perform Cobb’s two-person play “American Moor” with direction by Kim Weild (Aug. 26 and 27). Tanglewood, Lenox. 888-266-1200, www.tanglewood.org

LINCOLN AND BOOTH The Cambridge-based New England Film Orchestra hits the Hub Hall to perform a live soundtrack to two early-20th-century films on the lives of Abraham Lincoln and his assassin, John Wilkes Booth: first, Thomas Edison’s “The Life of Abraham Lincoln,” and then the alternate history “The Man in the Barn,” which wonders what might have happened if Booth survived the aftermath of Lincoln’s assassination. Boston Globe film critic Odie Henderson will also provide commentary and context on the films. The Hub on Causeway Community Room. Aug. 25, 7:30 p.m. www.newenglandfilmorchestra.org

MERCURY ORCHESTRA Under the baton of conductor Channing Yu, the Mercury Orchestra presents a program including Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No. 1 featuring the to-be-announced winner of the Fou Ts’ong international concerto competition, Rachmaninoff’s Symphony No. 3, and a piece by the prolific Estonian composer Ester Mägi, who passed away in 2021 at age 99. Presented by the Foundation for Chinese Performing Arts. Aug. 26, 7:30 p.m. www.mercuryorchestra.org

Advertisement

A.Z. MADONNA





ARTS

Theater

TALL TALES FROM BLACKBURN TAVERN Gifted local playwright John Minigan (”The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” “Noir Hamlet”) drew on folklore from Gloucester’s four-century history for “Tall Tales from Blackburn Tavern,” incorporating the Gloucester Sea Serpent, the Ghost Army, and the Witches of Dogtown. Directed by Bryn Boice. Sept. 1-24. Gloucester Stage Company, Gloucester. 978-281-4099, www.gloucesterstage.com

A NEW BRAIN William Finn (music and lyrics) and James Lapine (book) collaborated on this 1998 musical, which is based on Finn’s struggles with a life-threatening neurological disorder that struck the composer when he was at the peak of his career. Directed by Joe Calarco. Through Sept. 10. Barrington Stage Company in association with Williamstown Theatre Festival. At Boyd-Quinson Stage, Pittsfield. 413-236-8888, www.barringtonstageco.org

THE THIN PLACE A play by Lucas Hnath (”A Doll’s House, Part 2,” “Hillary and Clinton”) about the complex interactions between a psychic (D’Arcy Dersham) and a client (Stacy Fischer) seeking to connect with her mother, who suddenly disappeared one day, and her beloved grandmother, who had coached her in ways they might communicate after the grandmother’s death. Also featuring Brenda Withers and Robert Kropf. Directed by Jeff Zinn. Through Sept. 3. Harbor Stage Company, Wellfleet. 508-349-6800, www.harborstage.org

DON AUCOIN





Dance

JACOB’S PILLOW DANCE FESTIVAL For the festival’s final week, Compagnie Käfig presents their signature work “Pixel” (through Aug. 27). Founded by acclaimed French hip-hop artist Mourad Merzouki, the company is known for melding modern and contemporary dance with circus, martial arts, video, live music, and hip-hop. Internationally recognized Tulsa Ballet, the official cultural ambassador for the state of Oklahoma, makes its Pillow debut on the outdoor stage (through Aug. 27). Choose-What-You-Pay-$90. Becket. www.jacobspillow.org

Advertisement

PROVINCETOWN DANCE FESTIVAL A wide range of movement artists come together for this two-day celebration. Performers include Haitian folkloric/contemporary troupe Jean Appolon Expressions, popular tap artists Khalid Hill and Orlando Hernandez with live music, NYC company Rovaco, classical Indian dance artist Rachna Agrawal, Boston Ballet II, and Ballet RI. Aug. 25-26. $25-$40. Truro Center for the Arts, Truro. www.castlehill.org

RHODE ISLAND WOMEN’S CHOREOGRAPHY PROJECT With a mission to empower artists who are not traditionally presented, the project’s showcase involves 20 dancers performing world premieres by six emerging choreographers from around the East Coast — Haley Andrews, Jay Breen, Deanna Gerde, Juliana Godlewski, Theresa Jimmerson, and Jessi Stegall. Aug. 27, 1 and 5 p.m. $15. Ballet RI Black Box Theatre, Providence. www.riwomenschoreographyproject.com/23-project

VINYL JAM & SALSA SOCIAL This event invites one and all for a free salsa social celebrating the end of the Dance Complex’s landmark 30th season. Salsa y Control will offer a lesson at 6 p.m. followed by the chance to find your groove on the dance floor to the pulsating rhythms of the Mambo, Cha Cha Cha, Pachanga, Guaguanco, and more. Aug. 26. Free. Starlight Square, Cambridge. www.starlightsquare.org/events

KAREN CAMPBELL





Visual art

TAMMY NGUYEN Nguyen, a multifarious artist who makes published works, works on paper, and paintings, to name a few, coaxes lost histories forth in lavish works rife with nature and laced with dread. At the ICA, her first solo museum exhibition in the US, Nguyen has made a body of work across multiple disciplines inspired by East Asian landscape painting and Ralph Waldo Emerson’s 1836 essay “Nature,” written close by in Concord. Through Jan. 28. Institute of Contemporary Art, Boston, 25 Harbor Shore Drive. 617-478-3100, www.icaboston.org

EDWARD HOPPER & CAPE ANN: ILLUMINATING AN AMERICAN LANDSCAPE The paintings of the intensely urban Edward Hopper are so closely associated with New York City in the first half of the 20th century it can feel as though neither might have been able to exist without the other. But Hopper was always one to get away from it all, most notably to Cape Cod, where he spent half the summers of his life, right up to his death in 1967. A less explored chapter of his creative evolution is the time he spent in Gloucester amid the vibrant artistic community of Rocky Neck, and where he first became acquainted with the spare, luminous beauty of Cape Ann’s light, which had inspired so many generations of artists before him, and which this show explores. Through Oct. 16. Cape Ann Museum, 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester. 978-283-0455, www.capeannmuseum.org

MATTHEW WONG: THE REALM OF APPEARANCES Wong, a self-taught painter who lived between Hong Kong and Canada, achieved outsize renown for a career that spanned just six years, cut short with the artist’s suicide in 2019. In the aftermath of his death, prices at auction for his work — typically dark, moody landscapes tinged with off-kilter, dreamlike qualities — have soared into the millions. The anomaly of his success, posthumous and otherwise, goes against the orthodoxy of artists whose formal training is a critical part of their pedigree; and his struggle with mental illness is often obscured by the dollar figures his work now commands. This exhibition, the first significant survey of his work in the US, looks to address both. Through Feb. 18. Museum of Fine Arts Boston, 465 Huntington Ave.. 617-267-9300, www.mfa.org

MURRAY WHYTE

PHOTOJOURNALISM & THE 1936 FLOOD On March 13, 1936, as winter gave way to mud season, melting snow and heavy rains brought historic floods to western and central Maine. The Great Depression was at its height, photojournalism was on the rise, and Maine newspaper publisher Guy Gannett (not to be confused with media giant Gannett Company) was on the case, sending photographers to capture the damage from all angles, including the air. Through June 2024. Maine Historical Society, 489 Congress St., Portland. www.mainehistory.org/all-exhibitions/flood-of-1936

CATE McQUAID

Fireman ferry flooded residents, Saco, 1936. Photographic print from glass negative. From the "Photojournalism & the 1936 Flood" exhibition at the Maine Historical Society. Collections of Maine Historical Society/MaineToday Media





EVENTS

Comedy

BEN SCHWARTZ & FRIENDS Ringmaster Schwartz (Jean-Ralphio Saperstein on “Parks and Recreation” and film voice of Sonic the Hedgehog) leads a night of improv comedy with some like-minded silly friends, as the name would imply. Aug. 27, 7 p.m. $49.50-$99.50. The Chevalier, 30 Forest St., Medford. www.chevaliertheatre.com

JOHN OLIVER While the Writers Guild of America strike is preventing new episodes of “Last Week Tonight” to air on HBO, fans can see the show’s host bring his social commentary and general frivolity to the stand-up stage for two shows Sunday and Monday. Aug. 27-28, 7:30 p.m. $76.50-$146.50. MGM Music Hall at Fenway, 2 Lansdowne St. www.thefenway.com

TICKLE ME TUESDAYS Regularly held at Macumba Latina, this stand-up show continues to be a moveable feast, heading to the Seaport and Laugh Boston. Detroit comedian (and offstage, vegan chef) T. Barb headlines, with Stiletto and Blaq Sav. Aug. 29, 8 p.m. $25. Laugh Boston, 425 Summer St. 617-725-2844, www.laughboston.com

NICK A. ZAINO III

T. Barb headlines Tickle Me Tuesdays at Laugh Boston. B Keith





Family

DUCK DERBY 2023 Watch the rubber ducks take a swim at Mass Audubon’s 19th annual Duck Derby. Go on a staff-guided walk to see 7,000 rubber ducks race from Buzzards Bay to Allens Pond. The first duck to cross the finish line will win a prize of $5,000. Participants can also win other prizes like a Mass Audubon family membership, a swag bag, and the “Slacker Quacker” prize awarded to the last duck to finish the race. Aug. 25, 9 a.m.-11 a.m. $20-$23. Allens Pond Wildlife Sanctuary, 1280 Horseneck Road, Westport. massaudubon.org

FAMILY DAY AT AERONAUT CANNERY For families looking for both adult and kid-friendly fun, join the Aeronaut Cannery for an afternoon of activities. While children can enjoy a Tanglewood Marionette show and arts and crafts guided by the Makers Club, the adults can sit back with an Aeronaut beer. Kids can also enjoy a show by Professor Krupps’ Cabinet, and a play area with toys for smaller children will be available for use as well. Aug. 27, 2 p.m.-5 p.m. Free. Aeronaut Cannery, 199 Ashland St., Everett. mommypoppins.com

ELENA GIARDINA



