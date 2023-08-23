Looming ‘Frasier’ reboot has local appeal

“Frasier” ran for 11 seasons, so our most recent memories of it are as a once great but creatively depleted thing. But still we’re going to get 10 new episodes of the show from Paramount+, continuing the story of Kelsey Grammer’s Frasier Crane, the pompous but insecure psychiatrist who originated on “Cheers” before moving to Seattle for his eponymous series. The reboot will have its streaming premiere on Oct. 12. Then, on Oct. 17, CBS, Paramount+’s corporate sibling, will give the reboot a broadcast sampling of two episodes, to pique interest in the show and encourage fans to subscribe to Paramount+.

Locally, the “Frasier” reboot will be of special interest, since it will find Frasier back in Boston, where we first met him on “Cheers.” The move is crystal clear in the just-released teaser, which shows the Seattle skyline of the original series become the Boston skyline, including the Zakim Bridge. It also gives us Grammer singing a new version of the “Frasier” theme song, “Tossed Salad and Scrambled Eggs,” complete with an updated last line: “Frasier has reentered the building.”