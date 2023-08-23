Five sent to hospital after wall collapse in Bedford

A wall collapse at a home construction site in Bedford sent five people to the hospital Wednesday morning, authorities said. Their conditions weren’t immediately known.
The collapse at 61 Dunster Rd. was reported at 7:35 a.m., police said.
“It was a residential construction project,” police said.
A briefing at the construction site is planned for 10 a.m., officials said.
This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released.
Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.