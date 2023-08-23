Labor Department settles with Dollar stores over worker safety

US regulators on Wednesday announced a settlement with the company that runs Dollar Tree and Family Dollar aimed at improving worker safety at thousands of the bargain stores across the country. Labor Department officials cited hazards at the stores including blocked exits, unsafe storage of materials, and improper access to fire extinguishers and electrical panels. Under the agreement, the chains operated by Dollar Tree Inc. are required to find the “root causes” of violations that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration has repeatedly cited at multiple stores and fix them within two years, the department said. Assistant Labor Secretary Doug Parker noted that OSHA has issued 403 violations at Dollar Tree and Family Dollar stores since 2017, resulting in more than $13.1 million in fines to date. The company “made some significant improvement” in worker safety following a 2015 settlement that expired in 2018 but continued violations show more work needs to be done, Parker said. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

WORKPLACE

Aug. 24 is No. 1 sick day, study finds

Perhaps it’s the inexplicable craving for a day off ahead of the big Labor Day holiday. Perhaps it really is a stomach bug, or that more recent fiend — the coronavirus. And of course, it might just be the blues at the end of summer. Whatever the reason, Aug. 24 is when American workers most often tell their bosses they simply cannot work that day. The other day workers typically fail to show up? Feb. 13, usually around the Super Bowl and Valentine’s Day. These dates came from a study by Flamingo, a firm which helps companies manage employee absences and medical leaves, which analyzed data on sick days taken by American workers over the past five years. People cited stomach bugs more than half the time as the reason for calling in ill, with the majority of sick-day requests mentioning symptoms such as vomiting or diarrhea. These issues surpassed coronavirus, which accounted for about a quarter of total absences. Injuries like broken bones and muscles strains, which caused 6 percent of people to stay home from the office, were also cited. Beyond physical ailments, Paaras Parker, chief human resources officer at payroll software company Paycor, said her organization observed a notable uptick in workers staying home with anxiety or stress-related conditions, which accounted for almost 9 percent of sick leaves in the Flamingo survey. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

RETAIL

Kohl’s had a rough quarter

Kohl’s reported on Wednesday that both profits and sales declined in the second quarter as the department store chain wrestles with shoppers’ cautious spending in a challenging economy. But the results beat Wall Street expectations as the retailer cut inventory and expenses and the stock rose 5 percent. The department store chain also reaffirmed its annual guidance. Kohl’s, based in Menomonee Falls, Wisc., is among the last group of retailers to report second-quarter results in an earnings season that has shown how still-high inflation, despite some easing, and higher interest rates are making shoppers cut back on discretionary items like clothing in order to afford their larger grocery bills. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

EXERCISE EQUIPMENT

Peloton turnaround stalls

Peloton gave a weak revenue forecast for the current quarter, signaling that a turnaround effort under chief executive Barry McCarthy is bogging down. The shares tumbled more than 22 percent Wednesday. Revenue will be $580 million to $600 million in the fiscal first quarter, the fitness company said in a statement Wednesday. That compared with an estimate of $647.8 million. The company said the cost of a seat post product recall in May substantially exceeded its initial projections. The company has received about 750,000 requests for replacement seat posts, which was more than it expected, according to the statement. Subscribers to its fitness app declined by 29,000 from the previous quarter due to the seasonal slowdown in hardware sales, the company said. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

STREAMING

Netflix keeps adding users following its password crackdown

Netflix has continued to add new users in the United States after its crackdown on customers sharing their passwords, according to new research from Antenna, data that suggests the company is on track for another strong quarter of growth at home. About 2.6 million people in the United States signed up for Netflix last month, Antenna estimated. Antenna doesn’t measure the exact number of new customers for the service, but it’s a reliable proxy for user growth. Netflix, which had stopped growing in the United States for a couple of years, registered more sign-ups than any other paid streaming service in July. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

COFFEE

Starbucks to add cold drinks to menu as weather turns cooler

Starbucks is adding new cold drinks to its fall lineup, a sign the beverages have become so popular customers are expected to keep demanding them as the weather turns chillier. The coffee chain is putting an Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso and an Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte on its limited-time autumn menu, which launches Thursday. That means that three out of the company’s five seasonal beverages will be offered cold by default, according to Starbucks. Customers can request hot versions of the drinks. Demand for cold drinks has exploded in recent years, now accounting for 75 percent of beverages sold at Starbucks, up from about 50 percent five years ago. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

PHARMACEUTICALS

Mallinckrodt to file for bankruptcy again

Mallinckrodt plans to file bankruptcy for the second time in less than three years after battling business declines and struggling to keep up with payments on a $1.7 billion settlement resolving a wave of lawsuits accusing the drugmaker of fueling the US opioid epidemic. The 156-year-old company plans to file for Chapter 11 protection in Delaware in the coming days, it said in a filing. Mallinckrodt has struck a tentative restructuring deal with creditors including its opioid victim trust and intends to exit this second bankruptcy quickly, according to the filing. Under the proposed restructuring deal, Mallinckrodt would give opioid victims a final $250 million one-time payment — a move that would leave them with $1 billion less than they were promised just last year. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

DEMOGRAPHICS

Youngest boomers saw incomes stagnate in their mid-40s

By the time young US baby boomers reached age 45, their earnings stopped growing — and even declined for some in the years that followed, according to new government data. Those born from 1957 to 1964 — the youngest contingent of baby boomers — saw hourly earnings surge until age 24 and slow through age 44 before flatlining after that. For people without a college degree, earnings even fell in later years, according to a Bureau of Labor Statistics report published Tuesday. Overall, baby boomers are generally defined as those born from 1946 to 1964, and make up the second-largest share of the population after millennials. — BLOOMBERG NEWS