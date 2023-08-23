Can the LEGO headquarters help Boston to lighten up?

Wasn’t Boston a funner place when we had Jack’s Joke Shop in the Combat Zone, the World’s Only Curious George store in Harvard Square, Irving’s in Coolidge Corner, and FAO Schwarz and its bronze guard teddy in Back Bay?

Maybe I have been brainwashed by this summer’s blockbuster Barbie movie, but I think we should look at the arrival of LEGO’s headquarters for the Americas in Back Bay as an opportunity to reinvigorate our city’s lighter side. The Denmark-based toymaker said on Monday that it will take 100,000 square feet of space at 1001 Boylston St. ― now under construction over the Massachusetts Turnpike along Massachusetts Avenue ― for its new Americas headquarters, bringing about 740 jobs to town.

Most of the time, Bostonians are fixated on trying to solve problems — our own, the country’s, and the world’s. We heal sick people and we educate young people, but we rarely “laissez les bon temps rouler.”

The LEGO Americas HQ is going to share a tower with CarGurus, a car shopping website. So I’m hoping we can call it the LEGO Car building. Who didn’t play with LEGO cars growing up?

It’s on a platform built over the Mass Pike. That presents the perfect opportunity for a prominent sign — built out of LEGO bricks, of course — that says “Welcome to Boston. We’re Happy You’re Here! (That’s Why We Honk at You.)”

Just as Cambridge’s Central Square has Graffiti Alley, where they invite you to paint the walls, let’s set up something similar at 1001 Boylston where people could express themselves — a wall or bus stop or other structure where kids and adults could play with bricks in public.

LEGO’s previous headquarters for the Americas, in Enfield, Connecticut, was in a boring brown industrial building surrounded by woods and ponds. The only nod to the company’s connection to childhood was a trio of giant bricks outside. The new HQ, which LEGO plans to begin using in mid-2025, is at the end of Newbury Street, on the corner of two major thoroughfares, and wedged between Berklee College of Music, Boston University, and Northeastern University. It would be great to see the city, and the building’s developer, encourage LEGO to be anything but boring in this prime location.

Boston has been getting so much better on the fun front over the last five years — though muted for a bit there by COVID. There are outdoor beer gardens on the Espanade and the Greenway. The Seaport has a festive holiday market with great vendors, hot chocolate, and Belgian waffles. The Boston Calling Music Festival brings people here from around the world — and yes, rattles windows for a mile or two around the Harvard Athletic Complex. Newbury Street is closed to traffic every Sunday from July through mid-October and turned over to musicians, sidewalk sales, and little kids learning how to ride a bike. Boston Pride for the People brought a booming parade and festival back to the city in June. Summer Fridays at the ICA, which mix music, fashion, art, and cocktails, are a blast. On days in the fall when the Charles River fills with boats for Head of the Charles, or in the spring when every runner in the world descends for the Boston Marathon, there’s no place I’d rather be.

The Wu administration realizes that letting loose is something Boston struggles to do, and they’ve got good stuff cooking. Segun Idowu, chief of economic opportunity and inclusion, notes that the city has been hosting regular themed dance parties this summer; small grants are available for residents to host block parties; and a new grant program for small businesses is helping new bars open around the city. And the city is expanding the “pedestrian street for a day” idea from Newbury Street into other neighborhoods, Idowu notes.

But I don’t think organic fun emanates from City Hall. And parties from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on City Hall Plaza are more fun than no parties… but not exactly ragers. I went to this year’s Donna Summer Disco Party there, and it was less of a disco inferno than a disco toaster fire. It’s still tough to tell what impact Corean Reynolds, the city’s director of the nightlife economy, since February, will have on the scene.

MIT’s tradition of student-designed “hacks” on campus are a great example of something organic that makes the city more fun. (One recent example: putting a Wordle game into window panes on a building). Same with the Smoot markers that students painted onto the Harvard Bridge in 1958.

We should use LEGO’s arrival in Back Bay to unleash our city’s creativity and love of playfulness.

To paraphrase 2014′s “LEGO Movie” theme song: everything here can be a little more awesome.

Scott Kirsner can be reached at kirsner@pobox.com. Follow him @ScottKirsner.