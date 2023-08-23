Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Swallow-tailed kites were reported several times in Marstons Mills, Osterville, and Cotuit.

The state’s first ever lesser sand-plover was discovered at South Cape Beach in Mashpee.

Recent sightings (through Aug. 15) as reported to Mass Audubon.

An American avocet was found at Woodneck Beach in Falmouth.

Reports from surveys of remote parts of Monomoy National Wildlife Refuge included 3 blue-winged teal, 3 Northern shovelers, 20 gadwall, a Northern pintail, 7 ruddy ducks, 5 pied-billed grebes, a Virginia rail, 8 American coot, an American golden-plover, 7 Hudsonian godwits, a Wilson’s phalarope, and a little blue heron.

Other sightings around the Cape included a white-eyed vireo in Woods Hole, at least 2 blue grosbeaks at Crane WMA in Falmouth, a hooded merganser in Barnstable, a black-headed gull at Crowe’s Pasture in Dennis, a seaside sparrow at Wellfleet Bay sanctuary, and a dickcissel elsewhere in Wellfleet.

Advertisement