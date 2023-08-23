An inside look at the Kowloon wedding

But these stately affairs, it now seems clear, pale in comparison to the wedding of Jon and Kayla, whose epic celebration at Kowloon Restaurant in Saugus on Saturday has elevated the couple to “Route 1 royalty.”

Celebrity weddings have long captured the public’s imagination, from Grace Kelly to Princess Diana and beyond. Spectators packed the streets outside Windsor Castle to catch a glimpse of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle , and Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s elegant Georgia wedding made “Bennifer” fans everywhere rejoice.

The festivities marked the first time that the beloved Asian restaurant had closed for a private event in 73 years, and if social media posts are any indication, it was an extravaganza of epic proportions.

Advertisement

Guests donning New England Patriots jerseys and Celtics T-shirts crowded around tables as they dined on spare ribs and toasted with Mai Tais. Red lantern lights illuminated the space outside, packed with a crowd jamming to 2000s radio hits like “Rich Girl” by Gwen Stefani. As with most genteel affairs, there was air hockey and a petting zoo, featuring goats and ducks.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

Filmmaker Harrison Hodson uploaded drone footage of the soiree, offering the public a tantalizing glimpse of the event.

Guests were seen excitedly waving white napkins in the air. Kayla, wearing a glamorous red dress, and Jon, clad in a classic tuxedo, were shown slow-dancing and then busting moves in a circle with people cheering them on.

In a separate video, Cassidy Burel, the bridal designer for the wedding, walked viewers through the day. The first venue was the Boston Yacht Club, where Kayla dressed in a bright pink gown and “actually got married in the middle of the Boston Harbor with all of her friends and loved ones surrounding her in a boat in the middle,” Burel said in the clip. After the couple and guests took photos, it was time for Kayla to change into the red tulle dress for the reception.

Advertisement

The “Kowloon Wedding” sent social media abuzz when it was announced earlier this month and those not fortunate enough to be invited pored over any video or image of the ceremony they could find online. The couple has not commented publicly about their wedding celebration, or why it was held at the Kowloon, and their silence has only deepened the intrigue.

One person said the wedding surpassed the A-list nuptials of Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff, held on Saturday in New Jersey.

It checks out. In terms of sheer grandeur, Route 1 is difficult to outclass.

“After years of bitter conflict, Saugus has named a new royal line,” one person tweeted. “Peace be unto them.”

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her @shannonlarson98.