We agreed to be friends after our breakup. When can I contact him?

It’s been two months since we last spoke, during the actual breakup, and I don’t know when to reach out again. I miss him deeply, but at the same time I feel a lot of guilt and shame — both for giving up on him and for giving up the life I thought I would be living. I also don’t want to disrupt his healing by reaching out. How long do I need to wait before breaking no-contact?

Q. I am in my mid-20s and recently came to the realization that I am a queer woman. I broke up with my boyfriend of two years after sorting out my feelings. We both agreed to take some time to ourselves to heal, and that eventually we could reconnect and be friends.

– Radio-Silent at Sugarloaf

A. Did the two of you come up with any terms for the breakup? Is he supposed to reach out when he’s ready?

If he’s supposed to decide when it’s OK to talk, wait for him to make a move. If no boundaries were set, you could reach out to make it clear it’s up to him — no response necessary. Just a text (email, card, whatever) to confirm you won’t be reaching out unless he asks.

Really, though, you might want to wait another month or two before sending that message. Maybe more. It’s possible he’s ready for friendship now — but you’re not. Remember, you’re taking this time off for yourself, too. You’re still healing, and dealing with guilt, shame, and grief. The point wasn’t to experience that with him. You need to lean on different people now. He’s not your partner anymore.

It sounds like you could use time with community. That could be friends, family, a support group, therapy — whatever is available to you and feels good. You’re in your mid-20s, which is a great time to meet new people and grow your world. Sign up for everything that sounds fun.

You want to resume the friendship with your ex when it’s less painful, less necessary — when it can be a source of joy. You’re not there yet. Don’t rush it.

– Meredith

READERS RESPOND

You initiated the breakup, so you don’t reach out. GBREAULT85

It sounds like you approached this with empathy and kindness. That is all you can do. Try not to undo that by reaching out to him because you are lonely. STRIPEYCAT

Life isn’t Friends or How I Met Your Mother. You don’t have to maintain friendships with exes. . . . Everyone is assuming that the ex is lying in bed in a deep depression with a knife wound in his heart. Consider that he’s a single, mid-20s guy. He may be partying, swiping right, hooking up. No one knows what he’s been up to these past two months. CUPPAJOESEATTLE

You’re in your mid-20s, which means you’ve still got a decade or two before your life is stable. You’ll meet a lot of new people and have a lot of new experiences in that time, and the ex will be a distant memory. Once that happens, then reaching out to “reconnect” will be safe. HARRISBSTONE

How did you give up on him? You came to the realization that you wanted a different life. Good for you. VALENTINO

