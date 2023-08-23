Following the tour, Wu is expected to speak to the city’s vision for the 35-acre space after the tour.

Weeks after announcing Mayor Michelle Wu announced the city received a key permit to rebuild a bridge to Long Island, Boston officials and health care providers on Wednesday will tour the shuttered addiction recovery campus on the island.

Work to revive the campus have been in the works since it closed years ago after the access bridge was deemed unsafe. The permit the city received recently, known as a Chapter 91 license, evaluates the impact of a project on public access to coastline and waterways and puts Boston on the path toward rebuilding. The next steps for the project: a federal consistency review by the Massachusetts Office of Coastal Zone Management and a bridge permit from the United States US Coast Guard.

The announcement of the permit came as Boston’s Mass. and Cass area, which is the epicenter of the region’s opioid and homelessness crisis, has become increasingly violent. City officials say a criminal element has overwhelmed a homeless encampment in the neighborhood, and forced outreach organizations to pull their teams from the street out of fear for their safety.

Boston officials have said the city hopes to have all the necessary permits in hand by the end of the year and for the bridge to be reopened within four years. Requests for proposals to improve existing buildings on Long Island are expected to be put out to bid later this year, with construction anticipated to start next spring and be completed within two years.

There is $38 million currently earmarked in the city’s capital budget to rehabilitate the existing buildings on the island, and an additional $81 million for rebuilding the bridge.

The plan to rebuild the bridge has been met with stiff opposition in Quincy, with residents saying the project could increase traffic through the Squantum neighborhood, harm the local environment, and impact local quality of life. Recently, a pair of Quincy officials asked the Massachusetts congressional delegation to intervene, citing their concerns over the project, according to The Patriot Ledger.

The bridge dispute triggered a protracted legal clash between Quincy and Boston. Last year, the state’s highest court ruled that state approval for Boston’s bridge reconstruction plan trumps a rejection by the Quincy Conservation Commission.

Central to the friction between Boston and Quincy is simple geography. The bridge — which would replace one demolished in 2015 because of structural concerns — would connect Long Island with Moon Island, which is owned by Boston but falls within the municipal boundaries of Quincy at its northern tip. In order to access the islands on land, vehicles would have to pass through the residential neighborhood of Squantum in Quincy.

Boston’s plans call for a span 3,300 feet long, supported by the existing piers. There would be two lanes for cars, one in each direction, with sidewalks and lighting “very similar to the previous bridge,” according to city authorities. The new design, according to the Wu administration, also accounts for sea level rise. Each part of the bridge between the piers is expected to be built on land and floated into place. The structure would preserve horizontal clearance for boats and would slightly increase the vertical clearance, officials said.

