Boston firefighter injured while battling house fire in Dorchester

By Emily Sweeney Globe Staff,Updated August 23, 2023, 50 minutes ago
Boston firefighters were battling a fire at a home at 19 Stonehurst St. in Dorchester early Wednesday morning.Boston Fire Department

A Boston firefighter sustained minor injuries while battling a fire at a home in Dorchester Wednesday morning.

At approximately 1:25 a.m., firefighters responded to a report of smoke coming from 19 Stonehurst St., officials wrote on social media.

The fire spread to the first two floors of the two-and-a-half-story home and one firefighter was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, officials said.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.

