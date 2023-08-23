Boston firefighter injured while battling house fire in Dorchester

A Boston firefighter sustained minor injuries while battling a fire at a home in Dorchester Wednesday morning.
At approximately 1:25 a.m., firefighters responded to a report of smoke coming from 19 Stonehurst St., officials wrote on social media.
The fire spread to the first two floors of the two-and-a-half-story home and one firefighter was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, officials said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, officials said.
