Boston firefighter injured while battling house fire in Dorchester

At approximately 1:25 a.m., firefighters responded to a report of smoke coming from 19 Stonehurst St., officials wrote on social media.

A Boston firefighter sustained minor injuries while battling a fire at a home in Dorchester Wednesday morning.

Boston firefighters were battling a fire at a home at 19 Stonehurst St. in Dorchester early Wednesday morning.

The fire spread to the first two floors of the two-and-a-half-story home and one firefighter was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, officials said.

