Chicopee man faces charges after car crashes into utility pole

It was unclear Wednesday night whether Rodrigo had retained an attorney to represent him.

Dominik Anthony Rodrigo is charged with speeding, negligent operation, using an electronic device while driving, and possessing an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle, among other charges, Ludlow police said in a statement Wednesday.

A 20-year-old Chicopee man faces several driving-related charges after a car struck a utility pole in Ludlow early Sunday morning and the man was found unconscious inside, police said.

Around 1:52 a.m., Ludlow police received a 911 call reporting that a vehicle had crashed into a utility pole near 382 Holyoke St., police said.

The officer who first arrived at the crash scene reported that Rodrigo was trapped inside a smoking 2012 Volkswagen Jetta and that live wires were down, the statement said. The officer requested backup, and a Ludlow Fire Department ambulance and engine were also sent to the scene, police said.

While maneuvering around power lines on the roadway, the officer broke the front windshield to reach Rodrigo, who was unconscious, police said.

He later regained consciousness and was removed from the car, police said.

Officers determined that Rodrigo may have been traveling at more than 100 miles per hour on Holyoke Street in a posted 25 mile-per-hour zone with a dangerous curve in the road, police said.

He was taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield by Ludlow Fire Department paramedics, the statement said.

He will be summonsed to Palmer District Court at a later date, police said.

The utility pole Rodrigo crashed into broke at its base and landed across the roadway, police said. The road was closed to allow Eversource to restore power and clear the roadway, the statement said.

“This accident demonstrates the dangers of driving at high speeds, the devastating effects that are caused by these collisions, and the extreme dangers that are created to other motorists and to the public,” Ludlow Police Chief Daniel Valadas said in the statement.

