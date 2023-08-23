Commuter rail tracks at South Station close because of fallen Amtrak wire

No injuries were reported following the incident, which took place around 3 p.m., according to Alana Westwater, a spokesperson for Keolis Commuter Services, which operates the commuter rail.

Multiple commuter rail tracks at South Station were temporarily out of service during Wednesday afternoon rush hour while crews made repairs after an overhead wire belonging to Amtrak fell onto an out-of-service commuter rail train, officials said.

Tracks one through four were out of service “causing considerable delays and some cancellations for passengers traveling between South Station and end points this evening,” Westwater said in an email.

According to Westwater, as of Wednesday evening, two trains on the Framingham/Worcester were canceled and another was delayed. A train to Providence and two Needham-bound trains were also canceled.

Amtrak officials did not immediately respond Wednesday evening to a request for comment on the incident.

