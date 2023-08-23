Coventry Courier, Chariho Times newspapers to close, publisher says

“This was a very difficult decision to make but with rising production costs, fewer resources and decreased local advertising revenue we had no choice but to cease publication of those titles,” Rhode Island Suburban Newspapers Regional Publisher Jody Boucher said in an email. She said there are no changes in personnel at this time.

The Coventry Courier, a weekly newspaper covering Coventry and West Greenwich, and The Chariho Times, the weekly paper for Charlestown, Richmond, and Hopkinton, will both cease publication at the end of the month, their publisher announced Wednesday.

PROVIDENCE — There will soon be fewer newspapers covering Rhode Island, and some residents of their coverage area worry about what that means for democracy in their towns.

Advertisement

Rhode Island Suburban Newspapers had purchased these weeklies with a group of other Rhode Island daily and weekly newspapers when it was founded in 2007. At the time, the company’s vice president Roland McBride said in a press release: “The new company will be driven by a desire to deliver intensely local content, connecting the community through our readers and advertisers.”

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

The company also owns The Pawtucket Times, The Woonsocket Call, the Narragansett Times, The Block Island Times, The Standard Times of North Kingstown, and the East Greenwich Pendulum. It also operates the New Britain Herald-Bristol Press and the Chronicle of Willimantic in Connecticut, the Yuma Sun in Arizona, and the Porterville Recorder in California.

Boucher said the two weeklies were selected to close because their coverage overlaps with other daily newspapers owned by Rhode Island Suburban Newspapers. The Kent County Daily Times overlaps with The Coventry Courier in the western part of the state, and The Westerly Sun covers the small towns in southern Rhode Island served by The Chariho Times.

The loss of the tiny weeklies in Rhode Island reflects a national trend of newspapers closing under the strain of revenue losses — and adding to a growing news desert that threatens democracy.

Advertisement

“You really need a source of news and information for a community, because that’s how you keep up on what’s going on on local schools, the council, the select board,” said Dan Kennedy, a professor at Northeastern University’s School of Journalism, co-host of a podcast, “What Works: The Future of Local News, and co-author of “What Works in Community News: Media Startups, News Deserts, and the Future of the Fourth Estate.” He got his start at The Woonsocket Call, where he worked as a Northeastern co-op student in the mid-1970s.

“Regional coverage can be important, but it’s just no substitute for what you have at the local level,” Kennedy said. “This is how people know what’s going on in their neighborhood and town.”

In 2022, a report by Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism that reviewed the state of local news found that the United States has lost more than a quarter of its newspapers; by 2025 that amount is expected to rise to a third. More than 2,500 newspapers were gone before the pandemic hit, and more than 360 newspapers shuttered between late 2019 and the end of May 2022.

Since 2004, the report found, newspaper closures average two a week country-wide.

The closures will just expand the “news desert” in Rhode Island, said Betty Cotter, a lecturer in journalism at the University of Rhode Island and the first “Chariho Chatter” columnist when the original Chariho Times launched in 1977.

Advertisement

“It’s really bad. It’s bad for democracies. It’s bad for communities. It’s sad,” said Cotter, who later became editor of the Narragansett Times and managing editor of Independent Newspapers. “I don’t know what the answer is, but alarm bells should be going off, because it’s not good for anybody.”

The Chariho Times closed in the early 1980s, then reopened in 1993. After it was purchased by Rhode Island Suburban Newspapers, the Chariho Times appeared to suffer. Cotter said that the articles in the Chariho Times have been reprints of articles from the Westerly Sun.

“Realistically, I understand they’re not making any money, but they didn’t put any resources into it,” Cotter said. “This is the consequence of corporate journalism. They swoop in, buy the papers, and now they have debt service.”

The weeklies cover small towns that have always been newsy, for reporters who know where to look. When the Times started in 1977, it launched into extensive coverage of a proposal for a nuclear power plant in rural Charlestown. The plant was stopped, Cotter said, and “it’s clear the Chariho Times’s attention to the issue was crucial to informing the community.”

While The Westerly Sun’s region overlaps with The Chariho Times, the daily doesn’t have a dedicated reporter for the area, Cotter said.

The Sun had laid off the reporter covering Charlestown, Hopkinton, and Richmond, so other general assignment reporters fill in.

Advertisement

“They cover the area when they can, but they’re not going to every council meeting, they’re not going to every school meeting. They just don’t have the staff,” Cotter said. “These towns need to be covered, and they’re not being covered.”

Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com. Follow her @AmandaMilkovits.