Some thought the ‘Dark Day’ of 1780 might be the end of the world. Scientists say it was wildfires.

Nowadays, such a day would be heralded by air quality alerts on the internet and weather forecasters pointing at pictures of smoke plumes taken from satellites - just as they have after the recent incursions of smoke from Canadian forest fires, which have brought strangely hazy skies and orange-brown suns while stoking modern-day fears of a world in peril due to global warming.

But researchers now believe the cause of the legendary “Dark Day” of May 1780, may have been — you guessed it — forest fires in Canada.

It got so dark that Colonial New Englanders had to light candles in their homes in the late morning. The night birds began to sing. And midday seemed like it might be midnight. Some people thought it might be the end of the world.

New Englanders didn’t have the science available to them two and a half centuries ago. They were left to wonder.

Abigail Adams wrote that on the morning of May 19, 1780, “such a darkness took place as appears in a total Eclipse. By Eleven oclock candles were light up in every House, the cattle retired to the Barns, the fouls to roost and the frogs croaked.”

“I hope some of our Philosophical Geniousess will endeavour to investigate so unusual an appearence. It is matter of great consternation to many. It was the most solemn appearence my Eyes ever beheld but the Philosophical Eye can look through and trust the Ruler of the Sky,” she wrote, according to a Massachusetts Historical Society blog item.

The skies lightened and then darkened again in the evening. “About 8 oclock in the Evening almost Instantainously the Heavens were covered with Egyptian Darkness, objects the nearest to you could not be discerned tho the Moon was at her full,” she wrote.

In a letter to John Adams posted on the historical society’s website, his uncle, Cotton Tufts, wrote, ”It thunderd early this Morning and raind about 7 or 8. About 9 a Darkness came on gradually encreasing at 11. I could neither read nor write without a Candle which soon became necessary for Family Business and continued untill past 3 P.M. ... The Clouds have a brassy Appearance and the whole Complexion of the Clouds impresses the Mind with an Idea of an Approaching Hurricane, and a universal Gloom everywhere appears.”

The letter cited an account from Ipswich that said, “In the Time of the greatest Darkness, some of the Dunghill Fowls went to roost, Cocks crowed in Answer to one another as they commonly do in the Night. Wood Cocks which are Night Birds whistled as they do only in the Dark—Frogs peeped—in short there was the Appearance of MidNight at Noon Day.”

“This uncommon Darkness,” Tufts wrote, “greater in Degree and longer in Duration than had ever been before amongst us occasioned much Speculation, some attributed it to the Influence of the Planets, some to the Effects of a Comet and some to an Eruption of a Vulcano. The Vulgar considered it some as portending great Calamities, others as a Prelude to the general Dissolution of all Things.”

Tufts wrote that “the Sky was at Times obscurd, the Air crowded with Smoak and Vapours” and there was “a disagreable Smell like what proceeds from Swamps on Fire.”

In his 1830 memoir, ”A Narrative of a Revolutionary Soldier,” Joseph Plumb Martin wrote that the effects were even felt where he was serving with the Continental Army in New Jersey.

“We were here at the time the “dark day” happened, (19th of May;) it has been said that the darkness was not so great in New-Jersey as in New-England. How great it was there I do not know, but I know that it was very dark where I then was in New-Jersey; so much so that the fowls went to their roosts, the cocks crew and the whip-poor-wills sung their usual serenade; the people had to light candles in their houses to enable them to see to carry on their usual business; the night was as uncommonly dark as the day was,” he said.

In Connecticut, one lawmaker’s reaction to the darkness made him a legend, according to the 1992 book, “Legendary Connecticut,” by David E. Philips.

Abraham Davenport was a member of the state Council, the precursor to the state Senate, in the State House at Hartford on that day. When the skies darkened unnaturally, “to many members of the Legislature, devout Puritans as they were, it appeared that the promised Day of Judgment was at hand,” Philips wrote. The state House adjourned. The members of the Council sought Davenport’s advice.

Davenport replied, “I am against adjournment. The day of judgment is either approaching, or it is not. If it is not, there is no cause for an adjournment; if it is, I wish to be found doing my duty. I wish therefore that candles may be brought.” The Council got back to work and a bill amending an act regulating the shad and alewife fisheries was passed that day, Philips wrote.

The 19th century poet John Greenleaf Whittier wrote a poem about that moment, saying that Davenport “stands in memory to this day,/ Erect, self-poised, a rugged face, half seen/Against the background of unnatural dark,/ A witness to the ages as they pass,/That simple duty hath no place for fear.”

The event was so strange it made the history books for at least 100 years.

In “Harper’s encyclopedia of United States history from 458 A.D. to 1905,” the authors wrote in an entry titled, “Dark Day,” that “a remarkable darkness overspread all New England, varying in intensity at different places. ... The cause of the darkness has never been revealed.”

In 1876, in “Our First Century,” a book by R.M. Devens that promised a “popular descriptive portraiture” of the 100 “great and memorable events of perpetual interest in the history of the country,” the author wrote of “The Wonderful Dark Day - 1780.”

“Indeed, thousands of the good people of that day became fully convinced that the end of all things terrestrial had come,” Devens wrote.

Some suspected forest fires from the beginning. Tufts came up with a “probable Solution,” noting that “Prior to this, The Woods from Ticonderoga for Thirty Miles downwards had been for some Time on Fire. No Rain for many Days, Winds chiefly at West and N. West. By these the Smoak and Vapours were carried to a great Distance.”

He noted that some rain that “fell in Tubs left a Skum on the Top as of burnt Leafs, of a sooty Cast. What fell on Snow left the same Marks, as was observd in some Parts of Newhampshire State, where Snow still remained.”

Samuel Williams, a Harvard professor, wrote in the “Memoirs of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences” in 1783, “It is well known, that in this part of America, it is customary to make large fires in the woods, for the purpose of clearing the lands in the new settlements. This was the case this spring, in a much greater degree than is common.”

“The people in the towns had been employed in clearing up their lands this way, for two or three weeks before,” he wrote. “And some large and extensive fires had raged in the woods for several days before they could be extinguished.”

Samuel Williams, a Harvard professor, wrote a report on the Dark Day in 1783. He suspected forest fires played a role. Samuel Williams

Researchers from the University of Missouri, in a 2007 study in the International Journal of Wildland Fire, said they’d discovered evidence in tree rings of forest fires further to the north, in Canada, that could explain the Dark Day.

“Recent dendrochronological evidence (i.e. fire scars) strongly point to far-away forest fires being the cause of the darkness,” the study said. “It seems most likely that a low pressure weather system carried dense smoke from the west or north to the New England region.”

The most likely cause was wildfires in the Algonquin Highlands region of Ontario. But widespread fires burning throughout the eastern United States could have contributed to the 1780 phenomenon, too, the researchers said.

The researchers cited several possible human reasons for the fires that year, including the Revolutionary War, conflicts between settlers and Native Americans, and the land clearing by settlers. “Fires during this era were often ignited purposefully for hunting, revenge or defence, or spread accidentally from campfires, lanterns and candles,” the study said. In addition, there was a drought, increasing the likelihood of ignition by lightning.

“It could have been any of those things,” said Erin Abadi, a researcher at the University of Missouri’s Center for Tree-Ring Science who was the lead author of the study.

Abadi said she wasn’t aware of the account by Tufts that there were fires south of Ticonderoga, N.Y., and she couldn’t find evidence of it in tree-ring research so far. But she said a forest fire as close as Ticonderoga “would make a lot of sense in terms of the physical soot and leaf particles described at the time.”

Michael Stambaugh, director of the center and a co-author of the study, said the recent smoke events on the East Coast are a reminder that the management of the forests throughout North America can be “extremely relevant to society and people’s livelihood” in cities far away.

Smoke from Canadian wildfires muted the sun in Boston in early June. Joanne Rathe/Globe Staff

He warned that more forest fires - and more “dark,” “yellow,” or “red” days - could be ahead at a time of global warming.

He said researchers had run the predictions of warming “through some of our computer models that predict whether or not fire activity will be increasing or decreasing.” The result: “Going forward we expect to see more fire in almost all ecosystems of North America.”

A satellite photo shows smoke from wildfires burning in the Canadian provinces of Quebec (center) and Ontario (left) drifting south in early June. Uncredited/Associated Press

Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.