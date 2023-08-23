Democrats celebrate N.H. state rep special election win

“We are now on our third consecutive special election victory, placing us closer to a tie and on the brink of the majority heading into 2024,” said Representative Laura Telerski of Nashua, who chairs the NH House Democratic Victory Campaign Committee.

Unofficial results show David Fracht coming out on top in the Enfield contest with 495 votes (that’s 71.8 percent) against Republican candidate John P. Keane’s 194 votes.

Democrats went into celebration mode Tuesday night after receiving word that their party won another special election for an open seat in New Hampshire’s near-evenly divided House of Representatives.

“It’s clear that the people of New Hampshire are tired of unified Republican control in Concord, tired of the attacks on access to reproductive health care, tired of the attacks on our public education system, and tired of tax cuts for millionaires,” Telerski added. “This election is the clearest sign we have yet that Democrats are going to win an enduring majority in the House in 2024.”

Get N.H. Morning Report A weekday newsletter delivering the N.H. news you need to know right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

New Hampshire GOP Chair Chris Ager said this outcome wasn’t unexpected, since the district skews heavily Democratic. When asked whether Republicans are nervous about keeping their majority in the House through 2024, he said Republicans don’t get nervous, they get to work.

Advertisement

“Our policies have delivered economic prosperity and security for Granite Staters and we will continue to do so,” Ager said.

Fracht is filling the seat that Democrat Joshua Adjutant left vacant when he resigned after suffering a head injury at his security officer job at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center.

Once Fracht is seated in the House, Democrats will occupy 197 of the chamber’s 400 seats, while Republicans hold 199 seats. There are also two independents (one recent defector from each party), and two more vacancies will be filled with special elections in the coming months.

Advertisement

Voters in Nottingham and Northwood will pick between Democrat Hal Rafter and Republican James Guzofski in a special election on Sept. 19. There’s also a Republican primary in Nashua’s Ward 4 that day between Joost Baumeister and David M. Narkunas; whoever wins the primary will face Democrat Paige Beauchemin in a special election on Nov. 7.

If both Rafter and Beauchemin win their races, then Democrats would turn the House GOP’s narrow majority into an even split.

Debate night

Find a comfy seat and brew another pot of coffee. The first 2024 Republican presidential debate starts at 9 p.m. ET and will run two hours. Here’s how to watch.

The front-runner, former president Donald Trump, is skipping the event, so that leaves eight qualifiers who are expected to attend — four of whom were mentioned by name in New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu’s recent op-ed for The New York Times.

“To win,” Sununu wrote, the GOP candidates “must break free of Mr. Trump’s drama, step out of his shadow, go on offense, attack, and present their case.”

Then again, what happens on the debate stage may be more about surviving than thriving, as Globe staffer Jess Bidgood wrote. The event will air on Fox News, and the Republican National Committee has partnered with Rumble for a livestream. Turn to Globe.com/NH for a liveblog during the debate.

Advertisement

(Pro tip: Before the presidential debate starts, tune in for the Manchester Ink Link’s two-hour mayoral forum in Manchester starting at 6 p.m.; there’s a livestream.)

Steven Porter can be reached at steven.porter@globe.com. Follow him @reporterporter.