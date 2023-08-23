Expect increasing clouds on Thursday, and rain and cooler temperatures on Friday

New England has been spared any major heat all summer. But high heat continues in the middle of the country this week.

A look below shows a vast area of heat advisories and warnings from the Great Lakes region all the way south to the Gulf of Mexico. This heat has just not been able to make it into New England for any extended amount of time the entire summer. There’s no sign this is going to change anytime soon and time is rapidly running out for us to have any sort of major heat anyway.

If you don’t like heat this has been your kind of summer with not much in the way of 90 degree weather in our region.

After a cool and comfortable night, Thursday will start with sunshine and end with cloudiness. Dry weather is expected all day. Sunset is now about 7:30 p.m. with diminishing light of around 2 minutes and 40 seconds each rotation of the Earth.

The leading edge of the warm and humid stuff is going to try to move northward during Thursday night and Friday. We will be on the northern periphery of that boundary and this will produce showers and potential thunderstorms, especially Friday morning.

Showers and storms will move into the area early Friday, and some of the region could experience severe weather again. TropicalTidbits

Whether we see run-of-the-mill precipitation or severe weather remains in question, but for your planning purposes, Friday is not going to be dry. Some of the showers could contain heavier downpours as the moisture rises.

I think during the afternoon, while there is still a chance for a couple of showers, most of them will be over. That sets us up for the weekend.

A weak weather system will move through the area Saturday afternoon. This will bring the chance for a quick shower. However, in bulk the day is going to be dry.

Cooler-than-average temperatures are on tap for Friday. NOAA

Temperatures will be below average over the next several days and particularly low on Friday with the cloud cover. Readings on that day only get into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

With sunshine returning for Saturday, temperatures will reach the mid-70s and remain there for Sunday. That day will have plenty of sunshine. The next chance of precipitation thereafter will come some time Tuesday or Wednesday.

Finally, September’s outlook is a bit ambiguous, with no sure signs of much warmer or cooler air. This generally means typical conditions without any prolonged heat or unusual precipitation.

Of course, this is a long-range outlook and can change quickly, especially if any tropical trouble arises, something we need to keep an eye on in the coming weeks.

The national precipitation outlook for September. NOAA