The first GOP presidential debate is tonight. Follow live updates and analysis.

Some candidates didn’t qualify for the debate, while the field’s early front-runner, Donald Trump, is skipping the event in favor of an interview with Tucker Carlson. The debate begins at 9 p.m. ET.

Eight Republican presidential candidates are taking the stage in Milwaukee on Wednesday night for the first debate of the primary race to be the party’s nominee.

August 23, 2023

Vivek Ramaswamy’s big debut — 6:28 p.m.

By Steven Porter, Globe Staff

Biotechnology entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy posted a video online Monday of himself playing tennis, shirtless. “Three hours of solid debate prep this morning,” he wrote.

The 38-year-old prioritized his travel-packed campaign schedule over “traditional” debate prep, then in the homestretch before Wednesday’s event, he played tennis and spent time with his kids, according to campaign spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin. Their goal? To avoid over-preparing. That way, Ramaswamy can introduce himself to the American public in a way that conveys a sense of authenticity. “I really do think you’ll see Vivek being Vivek, which I think will be refreshing for people,” McLaughlin said.

Does their messaging match reality? Not entirely. The Washington Post obtained a photo that reportedly shows Ramaswamy participating in a traditional mock debate with staffers. McLaughlin told the Post that Ramaswamy “experimented” with the old-school approach but viewed his activity on the campaign trail as his “real prep.”

Ramaswamy is the candidate who Republican voters view as benefiting the most from Trump’s absence, according to a recent Morning Consult poll. He and Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida ranked as the two candidates expected to perform best. DeSantis has been advised to “take a sledgehammer” to Ramaswamy. McLaughlin said he’s anticipating broadsides from others as well. “He is ready,” she said.

Tucker Carlson’s Trump interview will air minutes before debate starts — 6:05 p.m.

By Jim Puzzanghera, Globe Staff

Donald Trump won’t be at the Republican debate and he’ll attempt to pre-empt it with an interview with Tucker Carlson that will be posted on the X social media platform five minutes before the Fox News broadcast begins.

Carlson, the former Fox News host who was fired in April, said in a short video on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the video of the interview will go up at 8:55 p.m.

”Whatever you think of Trump, he is as of tonight the indisputable, far and away frontrunner in the Republican race,” Carlson said on the short video. “We think voters have an interest in hearing what he thinks. So when Trump approached us about having a conversation for a far larger audience than he’d receive on cable news, we happily accepted.”

After a basketball injury put his appearance in doubt, Doug Burgum says he’s in — 5:33 p.m.

By Tal Kopan, Globe Staff

Burgum confirmed Wednesday evening he’ll participate in the debate, after an injury during a pick-up basketball game put his attendance in doubt.

The software magnate-turned-politician, who made the debate stage after a crafty gift card-for-donation scheme, tore his achilles tendon playing basketball in a pick-up game Tuesday and earlier Wednesday was not certain whether he could be in the debate after all. He told NBC at a walk-through this afternoon he would do everything he could to be there.

”If I have to stand on one leg for two hours to fulfill this mission of improving every American life, I am happy to do it,” he said.

He later posted a photo to the social media platform X of him walking in crutches with the caption, “I’m in,” confirming he’ll participate.

By Amanda Kaufman, Globe Staff

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis

Former vice president Mike Pence

South Carolina Senator Tim Scott

Former governor of South Carolina and United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley

Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie

North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum

Former two-term Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson

Ohio businessman Vivek Ramaswamy

President Biden says he’ll try to watch — 5:04 p.m.

By the Associated Press

President Biden says he’s plans to take a break from vacation to watch the first Republican presidential debate, contradicting previous White House comment hoping he might avoid it.

On Wednesday, the president and first lady traveled to Pelo Dog Pilates and Indoor Cycling Boutique in South Lake Tahoe, Nevada. Speaking to reporters as he left the boutique, the president was asked about watching the GOP debate taking place hours later in Milwaukee. “I’m going to try to see — get as much as I can, yes,” he said.

Asked about his expectations, he responded, “I have none.”

Biden has nothing on his public schedule for the rest of the week after traveling to Hawaii on Monday to survey wildfire damage. While flying there aboard Air Force One, deputy White House press secretary Olivia Dalton was asked if Biden planned to watch the debate and responded, “I don’t know. I sure hope not.”

“I hope for his sake,” Dalton added. “So, but I don’t know, actually.”

By James Pindell, Globe Staff

The debate will serve as an introduction of sorts for many of these candidates in front of a national audience.

The former president’s decision to skip the debate — instead opting for an interview with Tucker Carlson — leaves eight candidates not named Trump to create some viral moment out of the six or seven minutes most will likely receive.

Here’s a look at what each candidate may set out to do.

Trump is skipping the debate — 4:52 p.m.

By the Associated Press

Former president Donald Trump confirmed Sunday that he will be skipping Wednesday’s first Republican presidential primary debate — and others as well.

“The public knows who I am & what a successful Presidency I had,” Trump wrote on his social media site. “I WILL THEREFORE NOT BE DOING THE DEBATES!” His spokesman did not immediately clarify whether he plans to boycott every primary debate or just those that have currently been scheduled.

Who’s in, who’s out, who’s boycotting: The 8 candidates expected on stage — 4:35 p.m.

By the Associated Press

The stage is set for the first Republican presidential debate of the 2024 campaign, with the Republican National Committee saying late Monday that eight candidates had met the qualifications to be on stage in Milwaukee.

