Here's who Rhode Island Republicans are backing for president

Former president Donald Trump isn’t taking part, but the candidates who will participate include Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, US Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina, former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former vice president Mike Pence, former New Jersey governor Chris Christie, North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, and former Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson.

There’s more than 220 days until Rhode Island Republicans head to the polls for the presidential preference primary, but they’ll get their first true look at most of the field tonight at 9 when eight candidates take the stage for a debate on Fox News.

Advertisement

So who are the local players in the GOP supporting? Here’s a breakdown.

Michael Chippendale, House minority leader

”I grew up poor. We clung to things like hope, values, family, hard work, and charity towards others. Whenever I hear US Senator Tim Scott address crowds or media, those are the things he nails nearly every time. He’s proud of what he calls his family’s journey from “cotton to Congress,” and encourages others to believe that their hopes and dreams are equally achievable. I simply relate to him because he comes off as a ‘regular guy.’”

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

Jessica de la Cruz, Senate minority leader

”We have a long way until the presidential preference primary, but like most Republicans, I’m looking forward to a robust primary season.”

Brian Newberry, state representative

”Governor DeSantis is the obvious choice for any Republican who wants to win in 2024. Trump won a fluke election in 2016 and, although he was an effective president for three years, he has been a major electoral drag ever since. He will not win in 2024, the Democrats know this, and are actively promoting him at every turn salivating at running against him. Nominating him will be disastrous. The other candidates have no realistic shot, although I like Tim Scott and would like to see him on the ticket as VP.”

Advertisement

Barbara Ann Fenton-Fung, state representative

Allan Fung, former Cranston mayor

”We’d both love to see someone who inspires the nation to dream big dreams and elevate us as leaders in the fourth industrial revolution. China is eating our lunch and playing three dimensional chess while we’ve reduced ourselves to baby checkers. Neither of us care about retribution; we care about innovation and a positive vision for the future.”

Steve Frias, Rhode Island GOP National Committeeman

”Not Trump.”

Ken Hopkins, mayor of Cranston

”Haven’t decided yet. I’m waiting for debates. New fresh faces are okay with me. Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley would be an interesting ticket.”

”I have not decided yet who I will be supporting for president. I am very interested, however, in seeing who the No Labels group will nominate. I think their centrist, moderate views have the potential for appealing to many people who can’t see themselves voting for either President Biden or Donald Trump, should both of them end up as the 2024 Democrat and Republican candidates for the presidency.

”I am looking for practical skills in bringing the country together and avoiding the extremes of the ultra left and right, while deftly navigating the increasing dangers posed by the ever parlous foreign policy threats that we are facing from multiple adversaries.”

”I cannot support Donald Trump or Joe Biden. I have serious concerns with DeSantis. I am hoping a more moderate Republican will come forward. The polarization of each party is scary and disappointing. I am interested in learning more about Nikki Haley. I think the country is ready for a woman. I would also hope that we have a younger option.”

Advertisement

William Ricci, longtime GOP activist

”I’m truly undecided, but leaning DeSantis. I like Senator Scott, too. Not Trump. Fortunately, I’m in an electorally irrelevant state, so at the end of the day, it won’t matter.”

This story first appeared in Rhode Map, our free newsletter about Rhode Island that also contains information about local events, links to interesting stories, and more. If you’d like to receive it via e-mail Monday through Friday, you can sign up here.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him @danmcgowan.