Hot air balloon event event cancelled over New Hampshire skies Wednesday evening

A hot air balloon was scheduled to waft across the sky in the Lakes Region of the Granite State around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, but organizers have canceled the event, according to the New Hampshire Department of Safety.
“Organizers have confirmed this event has been postponed,” the agency said in a statement.
Earlier Wednesday, the agency said it had been made “aware of an event, involving an aerial stunt from a hot air balloon, that is scheduled to occur in the Lakes Region section of the state tonight.”
Organizers had indicated the balloon’s path of flight and destination would depend on wind and other factors, the safety department said, though they intended to fly over Laconia and Sanbornton.
No reason was provided for the cancellation.
